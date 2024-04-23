Two in five consumers think aviation sector is ready for summer – poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two in five consumers think aviation sector is ready for summer – poll

By Press Association
More than two out of five (45%) consumers believe airports and airlines are prepared for the summer holiday period, a new survey suggests (Alamy/PA)

More than two out of five (45%) consumers believe airports and airlines are prepared for summer, a new survey suggests.

Some 24% think the aviation sector is not ready for the peak travel season while 31% are unsure, the poll of 1,000 UK adults commissioned by regulator the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) indicated.

There were chaotic scenes across many airports during parts of 2022 due to a failure to recruit and train enough staff to cope with the surge in demand for holidays as coronavirus travel restrictions eased.

Despite a much improved situation in 2023, the CAA survey suggests 40% of consumers suffered some form of air travel disruption during the year, such as delays, cancellations, strikes and lost or damaged baggage.

Nearly half (46%) of respondents said they had some knowledge about their rights during flight disruption but were not completely certain about all the details.

A total of 276 million passengers travelled through UK airports last year, an increase of 23% on 2022.

CAA chief executive Rob Bishton visited Stansted Airport in Essex to discuss how the industry is attempting to keep disruption to a minimum.

He said: “As part of our mission to protect people and enable aerospace, we continue to engage with airports and airlines to see how they are preparing ahead of busy periods, and it is positive to see that their efforts are resonating with consumers.

“Passenger numbers are continuing to return to pre-pandemic levels, and Stansted Airport’s improvements to both capacity and service are an example of how the aviation industry is increasing resilience in the face of the resurgence of travel.”

Ken O’Toole, chief executive of Manchester Airports Group (MAG), which owns Stansted, Manchester and East Midlands Airports, said: “MAG is committed to working with partners across government and the aviation industry to deliver better outcomes for the passengers, communities and regions we serve.

“It was a pleasure to meet with Rob and outline our ambitious plans for (our airports) and the role they will play in providing easy, accessible and affordable air travel for people up and down the country in the years ahead.”

– The survey was carried out by research company Savanta earlier this month.