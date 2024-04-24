Ship traffic through Suez Canal plunges by two thirds after Red Sea attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Ship traffic through Suez Canal plunges by two thirds after Red Sea attacks

By Press Association
Ship traffic through the Suez Canal plunged by two thirds at the start of the month (LPhot Chris Sellars/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA)
Ship traffic through the Suez Canal plunged by two thirds at the start of the month (LPhot Chris Sellars/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA)

Ship traffic through the Suez Canal plunged by two thirds at the start of the month, according to new data which shines a light on the impact of disruption in the Red Sea on global trade amid heightened geopolitical tensions.

Ships crossing through the waterway dropped by 66% in the first week of April, compared with the same period last year, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

The Suez Canal is an important and busy trade route for ships travelling between Asia and Europe, often carrying commodities like oil and natural gas.

The Bab-Al Mandab, which is also a gateway to and from the Red Sea, showed a 59% decrease in crossing volumes over the same period.

The ONS analysed the volume of maritime crossings using technology which tracks the position of cargo ships every few seconds.

The stark figures shed light on the impact of a period of disruption in the Red Sea since the escalation of conflict in the Middle East.

CITY BP
(PA Graphics)

Container ships along the key trade routes have been repeatedly attacked since November.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels are behind the attacks in what they say is a campaign of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

It has forced some ships to re-route around Africa via the Cape of Good Hope, a much lengthier journey which has driven up shipping costs and caused delays.

The data showed that the flow of ship crossings around the Cape of Good Hope started to pick up in December, and by the second week of February it was more than double the volume from the same week in 2023.

The ONS said the figures align with widely-reported maritime disruption in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the Strait of Dover was the busiest of the six maritime passages it analysed, with on average around 1,300 ships crossing the passage per week in 2023.

Cargo ships accounted for the largest proportion of ships going through the route, at 50%.