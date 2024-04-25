WH Smith says shift to ‘one-stop shop’ travel destination paying off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
WH Smith says shift to ‘one-stop shop’ travel destination paying off

By Press Association
WH Smith has seen its shift to being a “one-stop shop” for travel essentials pay off (Philip Toscano/PA)
WH Smith has seen its shift to being a “one-stop shop” for travel essentials pay off, as it plots more store openings across train stations, airports and hospitals.

Chief executive Carl Cowling said the business was in its “strongest ever position as a global travel retailer”, with the UK travel business increasing its trading profit by nearly a fifth.

Total group revenues were 8% higher in the six months to the end of February, compared with the previous year.

The retailer said it was benefiting from an increase in consumers travelling, particularly in large stores at London Heathrow, London Gatwick and a new flagship store at Birmingham airport.

The travel format had resulted in an increase in the amount that the average customer spends in its shops, it said.

Sales for the division since March had also lifted 9% compared with the same period last year.

“The transformation of our UK travel business from a news, books and convenience retailer to a one-stop-shop for travel essentials is progressing very well,” WH Smith said.

This has included introducing new product categories such as tech accessories, food, and health and beauty, as well as trying to increase average spend such as through promotions and the layout of stores.

It is still expecting to open around 110 new stores this financial year, including more than 50 in North America.

But it will close about 60 stores as part of efforts to focus on better-quality space, the group said.

“We have had a good first half and our businesses are well positioned for the peak summer trading period,” Mr Cowling said.

Nevertheless, the group reported a headline pre-tax profit of £32 million, down from £43 million the previous year.

Stripping out the impact of one-off costs, its pre-tax profits edged up by 2% year on year.

The profit figures may have come as a disappointment to shareholders, with shares in WH Smith down more than 4% on Thursday morning.