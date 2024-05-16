Sage boss said firm has no plans to ditch UK listing amid London market exodus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sage boss said firm has no plans to ditch UK listing amid London market exodus

Press Association
The boss of accounting software firm Sage has said he has no plans to join the exodus from the London stock market, but cautioned high-growth firms may struggle to access the capital they need with a UK listing. (Sage/PA)
The boss of accounting software firm Sage has said he has no plans to join the exodus from the London stock market, but cautioned high-growth firms may struggle to access the capital they need with a UK listing.

Steve Hare, chief executive of Sage, told the PA news agency the group was “very proud of its UK roots” and was not considering switching its listing away from London thanks to a lack of any barriers to it accessing the capital it needs to grow.

Sage is one of only a very small number of major tech companies remaining on the London market, although around 40% of its shareholders are based in the US and America accounted for 45% of its first half sales.

But Mr Hare said less well established firms that are scaling up may struggle to find the capital they need on the UK stock market and called for measures to help boost institutional investment from the likes of pensions funds into UK stocks, and to increase retail personal investing.

It comes amid fears of a mounting crisis on the London stock market as swathes of firms are defecting abroad or being bought up by overseas rivals.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is reportedly holding a gathering on Thursday of bosses of some of the UK’s biggest private companies at his weekend country residence, with aims to entice more firms to the London market.

“We’re very proud of our roots in the UK and in Newcastle and very proud to be a UK tech success story,” Mr Hare told PA.

“At the moment there’s no reason for us to consider switching because there’s no barrier to us growing.

“We can access the capital and already have a number of US shareholders.

“But we’re an established company and the focus is more on firms that are scaling up.

“What the UK needs is scale-up capital in the London market and people or funds that are prepared to invest in growth and take a bit more risk.”

Jeremy Hunt visit to Kyiv
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is said to be holding a gathering of bosses with aims of enticing more firms to London (James Manning/PA)

His comments came as the group saw its shares fall 9% in Thursday early afternoon trading as it nudged its annual sales outlook lower.

Sage reported pre-tax profits surging to £203 million for the six months to March 31, up from £139 million a year ago on total underlying revenues up 9% at £1.15 billion.

But it trimmed its full-year revenues guidance, saying it expects growth to be “broadly” in line with that seen in the first half, against the 10% it previously forecast.

Mr Hare said the group was pleased with the initial launch of its new generative AI-powered software called Sage Copilot.

It launched first in April for Sage Accounting with around 150 existing customers as early adopters, helping it gain feedback and make tweaks before a wider roll out later in the year.