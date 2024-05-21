THG investor calls for removal of chairman Lord Allen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
THG investor calls for removal of chairman Lord Allen

By Press Association
Lord Charles Allen was named chairman in 2022 to overhaul corporate governance (Rebecca Naden/PA)
An activist investor in THG has demanded the removal of its chairman, Lord Charles Allen, as it continues pushing for a shake-up of the Manchester-based retail group.

Shareholder Kelso said on Tuesday that it will vote against Lord Allen’s reinstatement at its upcoming meeting, criticising a “lack of action and clarity” from bosses on how they will boost THG’s share price.

Lord Allen, the former boss of ITV, was named chairman in 2022 with the task of overhauling THG’s structure, amid concerns that chief executive Matthew Moulding had too much control over the business.

Since then, Moulding has given up his contentious so-called golden share which allowed him to block any attempt to take over the company, along with several other corporate governance initiatives.

But THG has also endured a difficult trading period, having slashed 2,500 jobs since early 2022 and losing £252 million last year. That was an improvement on a £549 million loss the year before.

Shares were trading at 75p on Tuesday, which is about 90% down on their value when the company listed in London in September 2020.

Kelso said the stock is at a “significant discount”, citing a report by broker Peel Hunt which said the shares should be at about 140p.

Lord Allen is unlikely to be unseated by Kelso’s calls alone. The activist investor owns 5.5 million shares in THG out of 1.33 billion, meaning its shareholding is roughly 0.4% of the company.

However, it said it is making the statement in “the spirit of shareholder democracy … to encourage shareholder debate”.

Kelso was founded in 2022 by former boss of Zeus Capital John Goold with the aim of increasing the value of listed firms. Its chairman, Sir Nigel Knowles, is also chief executive at city law firm DWF and formerly of DLA Piper.

It has previously demanded that THG offload its Myprotein nutrition business, identifying the likes of Nestle, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo as potential buyers.

The shareholder also doubled down on previous calls that THG should switch from a standard stock market listing to a premium one. THG has previously stated its intentions to make such a move, but has not yet done so.

Kelso wrote: “Whilst major strategic and structural issues remain unaddressed, the poor share price cannot be blamed on the London Stock Exchange.

“As a result of the lack of progress we plan to vote against the chair at the upcoming AGM.”

THG declined to comment.