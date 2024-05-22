Paula Vennells apologises to subpostmasters at Post Office Horizon IT inquiry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paula Vennells apologises to subpostmasters at Post Office Horizon IT inquiry

By Press Association
Former Post Office chief executive Paula Vennells apologised for ‘all that subpostmasters and families… have suffered’ as her evidence to the Horizon IT inquiry got under way (Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry/PA)
Disgraced ex-Post Office chief executive Paula Vennells apologised for “all that subpostmasters and families… have suffered” as her evidence to the Horizon IT inquiry got under way.

The 65-year-old ordained priest told the inquiry on Wednesday that she had been “too trusting”.

She was given a self-incrimination warning by chairman Sir Wyn Williams, but told him: “Thank you, Sir Wyn… I plan to answer all questions.”

Post Office Horizon IT scandal
Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells (centre) arrives to give evidence to the Post Office Horizon IT inquiry at Aldwych House in central London (Yui Mok/PA)

Ms Vennells told the probe she had “no sense there was any conspiracy at all” and admitted that individuals, including herself, had “made mistakes”.

Issuing a short statement at the beginning of the hearing, Ms Vennells said: “I would just like to say – and I’m grateful for the opportunity to do this – how sorry I am for all that subpostmasters and their families and others have suffered as a result of all of the matters that the inquiry is looking into.

“I followed and listened to all of the human impact statements and I was very affected by them.”

As his first major question to Ms Vennells, counsel to the inquiry Jason Beer KC said: “Do you think you are the unluckiest CEO in the United Kingdom?”

Ms Vennells replied: “As the inquiry has heard, there was information I wasn’t given and others didn’t receive as well.

“One of my reflections of all of this – I was too trusting.

“I did probe and I did ask questions, and I’m disappointed where information wasn’t shared, and it has been a very important time for me to plug some of those gaps.”

Ms Vennells apologised specifically to former subpostmaster and lead campaigner Alan Bates.

Addressing attendees at Aldwych House in central London, she said she would like to repeat an apology she made to Mr Bates, and a number of other individuals, in one of her witness statements.

In the statement, Ms Vennells said: “I also offer my apologies to Alan Bates, Ian Henderson, Ron Warmington, Lord Arbuthnot and all those who worked with them to secure justice for the subpostmasters.”

Questioned on whether the scandal had been a conspiracy, the ex-Post Office boss said: “No, I don’t believe that was the case.

“I have been disappointed, particularly more recently, listening to evidence of the inquiry where I think I remember people knew more than perhaps either they remembered at the time or I knew of at the time.

“I have no sense that there was any conspiracy at all.

“My deep sorrow in this is that I think that individuals, myself included, made mistakes, didn’t see things, didn’t hear things.

“I may be wrong but that wasn’t the impression that I had at the time.

“I have more questions now but a conspiracy feels too far-fetched.”