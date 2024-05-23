National Grid announces £7bn fundraise to power electricity network upgrades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
National Grid announces £7bn fundraise to power electricity network upgrades

By Press Association
National Grid runs much of Britain’s electricity infrastructure (Gareth Fuller/PA)
National Grid is to raise £7 billion from investors as part of a plan to double spending on the electricity network over the next five years.

The London-listed firm, which runs much of Britain’s electricity grid, plans to invest about £60 billion in networks before the end of the decade, with more than £30 billion of that going to England, Scotland and Wales.

John Pettigrew, National Grid’s chief executive, said the spending will support an extra 60,000 jobs in Britain.

He said: “Today is a defining moment for National Grid as we announce a significant increase in investment that cements our position as a leader in the energy transition on both sides of the Atlantic.

“Governments and regulators are moving with increased urgency to attract the levels of investment required to meet their net zero ambitions, giving us improved visibility and confidence over our medium-term investment plan.

“This is an unprecedented time for our industry that is creating significant opportunities for National Grid today, over the next five years and for decades to come.”

The investment comes against a backdrop of fast-growing demands on Britain’s electricity network as the region transitions to renewable energy.

Last year, research by the International Energy Agency (IEA) found that engineers will need to roll out 600,000km of electric cabling before 2040 to help meet growing electricity demands.

National Grid plans to raise the money via a rights issue, where a company invites existing shareholders to purchase new shares in it.

Investors will have the option to buy seven new shares at a discount of roughly a third, for every 24 shares that they own.

As a result, National Grid shares fell 8% in Thursday morning trading.

The energy giant is also selling off parts of its portfolio to help fund its investment plans.

The transmission giant said it will sell its UK liquid natural gas asset, Grain LNG, and its US onshore renewable business, National Grid Renewables.

Separately, National Grid’s financial results for last year showed a decline in profits by 15% to £3.05 billion.