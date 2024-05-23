Struggling to afford vet care? Here are some tips amid investigation into sector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Struggling to afford vet care? Here are some tips amid investigation into sector

By Press Association
A microchipped cat being scanned at a vet (Defra/PA)
Roughly 16 million UK households have pets, but many owners are struggling to pay vet bills and are potentially overpaying for medicines, the competition watchdog has found.

Here are tips for pet owners from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) as it carries out a full market investigation into the vets market amid concerns over practices.

Choosing a vet practice

When looking for a vet, pet owners are more likely to want a practice that is near their home, has been recommended by others and is easily accessible.

However, owners should first compare prices across nearby practices – if there is more than one – by checking websites or asking for a price list directly from the business.

It’s worth checking prices for some of the most common treatments and services that pets are likely to need, including:

Consultations
Prescriptions
Annual vaccinations
First vaccinations for puppies or kittens
Pet passports
Microchipping
Neutering or spaying a dog or cat

It is also worth checking if the practice is independently owned or part of a large, corporate chain. This information may be available on the practice website, or you can ask them directly.

Some vet practices might offer payment plans, which can allow for some treatments to be spread out in instalments. If this may be of use, it is worth checking if the practice offers this and when.

You can find a veterinary practice using the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons ‘find a vet’ database.

Out of hours services

The CMA says vet practices should offer an out of hours service. Some vet practices provide the service themselves, while others use a third party.

If they use a third party, you can check where they are located, as they may be some distance from where you live.

Prices for out of hours treatment can be significantly higher than during regular hours, so it is well worth checking this in advance as well.

Treatment and services

Vets provide expert advice when your pet is unwell or injured, but it is also important that they listen and understand any queries or concerns you may have.

If you are unclear or concerned about any recommended treatment or the affordability of treatment, then it’s important to discuss this with your vet. You can also ask about alternative options to the recommended treatment.

If you have concerns about cost or affordability, discuss this with the vet at the earliest opportunity. There may be options available, for example providing the treatment in stages to spread the cost.

If your pet needs to be referred to a specialist for surgery or tests, it’s possible to ask for alternative providers who may offer a lower cost, or are in a more convenient location for you.

Check with the vet how urgent the treatment is, so you know if you or the vet can explore alternative options.

Before you proceed with any treatment, make sure you understand what the likely outcome may be for your pet and how much the treatment will cost. Most of the time this will be an estimate and not a fixed price.

Make sure you also understand whether further treatment might be necessary.

Prescription medication

While it may be convenient to buy prescription medication directly from your vet practice, especially in an emergency situation, pet owners can often find it elsewhere for a cheaper price.

Vet practices usually charge a fee for providing a prescription but, even taking this into account, it can still be cheaper to buy the medication elsewhere – often online.

You can find accredited online suppliers at www.vmd.defra.gov.uk/InternetRetailers/accredited-retailers.

If you don’t know what the fee is for a prescription at your vet practice, ask.

You should also ask the vet whether you will need repeat prescriptions, or further consultations to review the medication.