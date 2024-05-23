Consumer confidence continues ‘upward momentum’ – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Consumer confidence continues ‘upward momentum’ – survey

By Press Association
Confidence in the general economic situation over the next 12 months rose to minus 17 (Ben Birchall/PA)
Consumer confidence has continued its “upward momentum” despite the cost-of-living crisis remaining a daily reality for households, a survey suggests.

GfK’s long-running Consumer Confidence Index rose by two points in May as it slowly climbed out of negative territory to minus 17.

Confidence in the general economic situation over the next 12 months saw a four-point boost to minus 17, 13 points higher than last May.

The forecast for personal finances over the next year also rose strongly, by five points to positive seven – 15 points higher than this time last year.

However there was a slight dip in the index’s major purchase measure – an indicator of confidence in buying big-ticket items – down one point to minus 26 and two points lower than a year ago, reinforcing ongoing cost-of-living pressures on households.

GfK client strategy director Joe Staton said: “There was another strong showing for the UK Consumer Confidence Index this month, driven by a jump in the outlook for our personal finances and a boost for our view on the wider economy in the coming year.

“The only negative in May is the slight dip in our major purchase measure, reinforcing the fact that the cost-of-living crisis is still a day-to-day reality for all of us.

“However, with the latest drop in headline inflation and the prospect of interest rate cuts in due course, the trend is certainly positive after a long period of stasis, which has seen the Overall Index Score stuck in the doldrums. All in all, consumers are clearly sensing that conditions are improving.”

Linda Ellett, UK head of consumer, retail and leisure at KPMG, said: “Inflation is slowing and the mood music for the UK economy is getting more upbeat.

“But gradually increasing confidence levels are yet to translate into a notable uplift in discretionary spending, generally.

“With costs still heightened and some people still having to adjust to higher mortgage costs, the challenge for consumer spending is whether any future lowering of costs ends up being saved rather than spent.

“Over the coming weeks, retail and hospitality businesses will be hoping that purchases related to healthy summer holiday demand, combined with Euro 2024 and hopefully some sunshine, provide a stimulus for increased summer spending.”