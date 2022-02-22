All you need to know about EV charging charges in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Electric vehicle charging tariffs* in Dundee have increased following rising energy costs.

If you drive an electric vehicle and have registered with Dundee City Council, read on to find out what the charges mean for residents, businesses and non-residents…

To balance availability between fast and rapid chargers, and to accommodate the higher cost of providing rapid chargers, two different rates were introduced by the council at the start of February.

If you are a business or non-resident of Dundee:

For fast chargers, the new tariffs will be 20p per kWh (up to 22kW)

For rapid chargers, the cost will be 25p per kWh for rapid chargers (≥43kW AC or 50kW DC)

If you are a Dundee resident:

There will be a discounted tariff of 15p per kWh for residents

An average 12kWh charging session will cost £2.18 for a Dundee resident on a fast charger

A session on a rapid charger will cost Dundee residents £3.38

Dundee residents’ discounts for EV charging charges

Residents can apply for discounted charging by emailing: fleet@dundeecity.gov.uk. (Please note: to be part of this scheme, drivers must only use their vehicle for personal use and be a resident of Dundee).

Until now, there have been discounts for electric vehicle parking in Dundee under a Scottish Government-funded project. At the end of March, this funding ends so, from April 1, all electric car drivers will be charged the normal rate to park.

Morag Pacione, who runs Patch Pets dogwalking service, is an EV owner and, when she is not charging at home, she is a regular user of the public charging hubs.

She said: “I have been to them all but Greenmarket is my favourite, I think the bays are a bit wider there. Plus, it is much faster to charge my EV van on a council charger. I get so little from my plug at home – for an hour-long charge I would only get around eight miles but in the council charging hubs I would get 16 miles on the ‘guess-o-meter’ (GOM).

“I have noticed that in the two and a half years since I have been driving an EV that Dundee has progressed. It’s been great. I hope we will see more EVs on the road as a result of the council’s continued investment.”

It is worth bearing in mind that:

£10 overstay penalty charge will apply if charge time exceeds 70 minutes on a rapid charger

£10 overstay charge will be applied if charge time exceeds 190 minutes on a fast charger

The overstay fee will not apply at multi-storey car parks

Despite the above charging changes, it will still cost less to charge an EV in Dundee than the average Scottish local authority cost.

*Connection charges will remain unchanged.

To find out more about driving an electric vehicle in Dundee visit Drive Dundee Electric.