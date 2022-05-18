Why this year’s BioDundee was such a huge success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Business & Environment

Why this year’s BioDundee was such a huge success

In partnership with BioDundee
May 18 2022, 2.37pm
BioDundee event this year 2022

Every year experts from across the medtech and life sciences industries come together to share knowledge and congregate for the annual BioDundee International Conference.

This year’s may have taken place virtually for the second time running, in its 22-year history, but it meant that this ever-popular event could reach a global audience, and it certainly did on Tuesday 17th May. Read on to find out what you missed and discover why it was such a huge success this year…

Brought to you by DC Thomson in association with AMICULUM, an event on the scale of the BioDundee International Conference 2022 takes a whole team of event planners many months to bring to fruition – not to mention ongoing support from its loyal sponsors.

To tell us more about what they enjoyed most at this year’s successful event and why they were delighted to be part of it, BioDundee’s sponsors share their thoughts below:

Dr Richard Allcorn, co-founder of AMICULUM

It has been a pleasure to support the BioDundee virtual conference 2022. From novel technologies to sustainability, this year’s theme of ‘Innovation, Collaboration and Growth’ showcased the breadth of development taking place within the life sciences sector and it was fascinating to hear insights from the experts and organizations working at the forefront of these areas.

The lively panel discussions were a particular highlight and we valued the opportunity to connect with members of the BioDundee community during the virtual networking sessions.

We would like to extend our thanks to the organisers for facilitating this event and look forward to continued collaboration with organisations from across the BioDundee community.

amiculum logo

 

David Walker, communication and engagement manager at Scottish Health Innovation Ltd (SHIL)

My one main takeaway from BioDundee this year was: collaborate, collaborate, collaborate! You can’t do anything in isolation, make use of the fantastic expertise that is out there in MedTech/Life Sciences land.

We’ve particularly seen great sharing of ideas on how to attract more investment to Scotland – innovation is high on the post-Covid agenda for everyone, so there’s a huge opportunity.

It’s also a good time to be Scottish as we’re well placed to break into other markets.

Bio Dundee was really enjoyable, well run, informative, and brought together some brilliant people in their respective fields for some fascinating debates. Happy to have taken part and really enjoyed the experience of chairing a session.

I enjoyed the first session and the overall focus of the day on being an “international” conference with international speakers and delegates. It felt like we had a real window onto the world for future collaboration and different perspectives.

Thanks to Karen, Becky, Aimee and all the team at DC Thomson for pulling together such a professional, well-packaged event.

SHILL logo

 

Rory Young, team leader at Invest in Dundee

Collaboration and innovation are essential for the growth of the Life Sciences and Healthcare sectors, Scotland has a supportive and connected ecosystem and Dundee offers organisations with ambition, a uniquely collaborative environment and community to develop innovative new products and services – that’s what I took away from BioDundee.

I thought the event was an excellent programme to start the third decade of the BioDundee Conference, providing delegates the opportunity to hear from national and international experts on a wide range of key themes.

Speakers highlighted the importance of collaboration, effective interdisciplinarity working and innovation to realise the potential of the Life Sciences and Healthcare sectors. We have the research, innovation, and the ability to scale. The future for the sectors is indeed very bright.

invest in dundee logo

 

Dr Morag Martin, research strategy and development officer at School of Life Sciences – University of Dundee

The School of Life Sciences was delighted to both participate and sponsor the BioDundee conference this year.

It is always a great opportunity to hear from panelists from across the life sciences sector both in Scotland and beyond. The importance of collaboration was a key theme of this year’s conference. Science is of course a team endeavour, straddling disciplines, and regions.

It is central to what we do, and as highlighted in the conference, is the ‘secret sauce’ to success, ensuring life sciences discoveries are fully translated to address global challenges. We look forward to continuing to work with our partners and collaborators to collectively harness our research for public benefit.

school of life sciences, university of dundee logo

 

Rod Mathers, partner at Henderson Loggie LLP

I was delighted to be involved and thoroughly enjoyed chairing the Getting Ready for Global Growth panel discussion, the event really highlighted the valuable support there is in Scotland for the sector.

The panel provided some great insight and advice to companies looking to scale up, raise finance and expand internationally.

Key messages included, when approaching investors be prepared to negotiate a sensible equity dilution taking into account the real value beyond cash that an investor can bring and do your diligence on the investor as your relationship with them during the process and beyond is key.

Henderson Loggie LLP logo

Did you attend this year’s BioDundee International Conference and would like to pass on your feedback? If so, email: becky.hendry@dctmedia.co.uk 

If you missed the event, then you can view the sessions on demand on the BioDundee website.

