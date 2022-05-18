Why this year’s BioDundee was such a huge success

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Every year experts from across the medtech and life sciences industries come together to share knowledge and congregate for the annual BioDundee International Conference.

This year’s may have taken place virtually for the second time running, in its 22-year history, but it meant that this ever-popular event could reach a global audience, and it certainly did on Tuesday 17th May. Read on to find out what you missed and discover why it was such a huge success this year…

Brought to you by DC Thomson in association with AMICULUM, an event on the scale of the BioDundee International Conference 2022 takes a whole team of event planners many months to bring to fruition – not to mention ongoing support from its loyal sponsors.

To tell us more about what they enjoyed most at this year’s successful event and why they were delighted to be part of it, BioDundee’s sponsors share their thoughts below:

Dr Richard Allcorn, co-founder of AMICULUM

It has been a pleasure to support the BioDundee virtual conference 2022. From novel technologies to sustainability, this year’s theme of ‘Innovation, Collaboration and Growth’ showcased the breadth of development taking place within the life sciences sector and it was fascinating to hear insights from the experts and organizations working at the forefront of these areas.

The lively panel discussions were a particular highlight and we valued the opportunity to connect with members of the BioDundee community during the virtual networking sessions.

We would like to extend our thanks to the organisers for facilitating this event and look forward to continued collaboration with organisations from across the BioDundee community.

David Walker, communication and engagement manager at Scottish Health Innovation Ltd (SHIL)

My one main takeaway from BioDundee this year was: collaborate, collaborate, collaborate! You can’t do anything in isolation, make use of the fantastic expertise that is out there in MedTech/Life Sciences land.

We’ve particularly seen great sharing of ideas on how to attract more investment to Scotland – innovation is high on the post-Covid agenda for everyone, so there’s a huge opportunity.

It’s also a good time to be Scottish as we’re well placed to break into other markets.

Bio Dundee was really enjoyable, well run, informative, and brought together some brilliant people in their respective fields for some fascinating debates. Happy to have taken part and really enjoyed the experience of chairing a session.

I enjoyed the first session and the overall focus of the day on being an “international” conference with international speakers and delegates. It felt like we had a real window onto the world for future collaboration and different perspectives.

Thanks to Karen, Becky, Aimee and all the team at DC Thomson for pulling together such a professional, well-packaged event.

Rory Young, team leader at Invest in Dundee

Collaboration and innovation are essential for the growth of the Life Sciences and Healthcare sectors, Scotland has a supportive and connected ecosystem and Dundee offers organisations with ambition, a uniquely collaborative environment and community to develop innovative new products and services – that’s what I took away from BioDundee.

I thought the event was an excellent programme to start the third decade of the BioDundee Conference, providing delegates the opportunity to hear from national and international experts on a wide range of key themes.

Speakers highlighted the importance of collaboration, effective interdisciplinarity working and innovation to realise the potential of the Life Sciences and Healthcare sectors. We have the research, innovation, and the ability to scale. The future for the sectors is indeed very bright.

Dr Morag Martin, research strategy and development officer at School of Life Sciences – University of Dundee

The School of Life Sciences was delighted to both participate and sponsor the BioDundee conference this year.

It is always a great opportunity to hear from panelists from across the life sciences sector both in Scotland and beyond. The importance of collaboration was a key theme of this year’s conference. Science is of course a team endeavour, straddling disciplines, and regions.

It is central to what we do, and as highlighted in the conference, is the ‘secret sauce’ to success, ensuring life sciences discoveries are fully translated to address global challenges. We look forward to continuing to work with our partners and collaborators to collectively harness our research for public benefit.

Rod Mathers, partner at Henderson Loggie LLP

I was delighted to be involved and thoroughly enjoyed chairing the Getting Ready for Global Growth panel discussion, the event really highlighted the valuable support there is in Scotland for the sector.

The panel provided some great insight and advice to companies looking to scale up, raise finance and expand internationally.

Key messages included, when approaching investors be prepared to negotiate a sensible equity dilution taking into account the real value beyond cash that an investor can bring and do your diligence on the investor as your relationship with them during the process and beyond is key.

If you missed the event, then you can view the sessions on demand on the BioDundee website.