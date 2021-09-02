Plans for energy training centre to bring skills and jobs to Dundee

A Scottish businessman has announced plans to spend £3 million on energy training centres, including one in Dundee.

Mark Glasgow, who operates Edinburgh Boiler Company, said the move would help address the industry’s skills shortage.

Construction is underway on the first Energy Training Academy in Edinburgh and is due to be completed in November. He also plans Dundee and Glasgow centres.

They will train boiler engineers with a focus on renewables technology.

Mr Glasgow said he’d had a vision to form training centres for a long time.

“Given the speed at which our industry is changing towards more sustainable heating technologies, I felt now was the time to really push my plans forward,” he said.

“The skills shortage we are currently facing as an industry is concerning and I thought it important to provide a modern training centre with a focus on renewables.

“The academy will be used by engineers looking to upskill to renewables and to give our current installation and repair staff a place to learn ‘in-house’ as we look to continue leading the way in home heating in Scotland.”

Focus on renewables

The Energy Training Academy will offer adult learning programmes for gas and renewable engineers.

There will be a range of courses focusing on renewables from trainers and lecturers in the industry.

Mr Glasgow said: “We will have a range of courses focusing on renewables, and we will be using some of the best lecturers and trainers in the business

“We will be a one-stop shop for theory and practical, allowing new starts to train at our academy and then do the all-important on-site portfolio work in the company of our experienced engineers.”

The Edinburgh Boiler Company was established in 2015 and is the capital’s largest boiler installers.

Perth-based SSE has also taken an interest in renewables, hiring 1,000 staff to focus on low carbon power projects.