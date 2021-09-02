Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Plans for energy training centre to bring skills and jobs to Dundee

By Maria Gran
September 2 2021, 7.36am Updated: September 2 2021, 8.20am
Mark Glasgow, owner of the Edinburgh Boiler Company and the Glasgow Boiler Company.
Mark Glasgow, owner of the Edinburgh Boiler Company and the Glasgow Boiler Company, plans to build an Energy Training Academy in Dundee.

A Scottish businessman has announced plans to spend £3 million on energy training centres, including one in Dundee.

Mark Glasgow, who operates Edinburgh Boiler Company, said the move would help address the industry’s skills shortage.

Construction is underway on the first Energy Training Academy in Edinburgh and is due to be completed in November. He also plans Dundee and Glasgow centres.

They will train boiler engineers with a focus on renewables technology.

Mr Glasgow said he’d had a vision to form training centres for a long time.

“Given the speed at which our industry is changing towards more sustainable heating technologies, I felt now was the time to really push my plans forward,” he said.

“The skills shortage we are currently facing as an industry is concerning and I thought it important to provide a modern training centre with a focus on renewables.

“The academy will be used by engineers looking to upskill to renewables and to give our current installation and repair staff a place to learn ‘in-house’ as we look to continue leading the way in home heating in Scotland.”

Focus on renewables

The Energy Training Academy will offer adult learning programmes for gas and renewable engineers.

There will be a range of courses focusing on renewables from trainers and lecturers in the industry.

Mr Glasgow said: “We will have a range of courses focusing on renewables, and we will be using some of the best lecturers and trainers in the business

“We will be a one-stop shop for theory and practical, allowing new starts to train at our academy and then do the all-important on-site portfolio work in the company of our experienced engineers.”

The Edinburgh Boiler Company was established in 2015 and is the capital’s largest boiler installers.

Perth-based SSE has also taken an interest in renewables, hiring 1,000 staff to focus on low carbon power projects.

