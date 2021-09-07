Voyager: Perth cannabis oil firm to open new Dundee shop

A Perth-based firm that makes products from cannabis extracts is to open two new shops, including one in Dundee.

Voyager, launched last year by Nick Tulloch, sells oils, soaps and ‘gummies’ made with cannabis extracts.

The firm raised nearly £1 million through a Crowdfunding campaign.

It began trading on the Aquis stock exchange earlier this summer.

The listing raised £400,000 and values the start-up at £5.4m.

Voyager opened its first store in St Andrews last month and will now expand with two more, in Dundee and Edinburgh.

The Dundee store is on Union Street while the Edinburgh shop is in the Stockbridge area of the city.

Mr Tulloch, Voyager chief executive, said each of the shops would create four new jobs initially.

He was “delighted” to be expanding the firm, set up in November last year.

“The company isn’t even a year old. The growth of the company so far has been far more than I could ever have imagined.”

The company said the success of its St Andrews suggests UK high streets are under-served by high-quality cannabidiol (CBD) sales outlets.

It is hoped that the new stores will be open in time for Christmas.

Plans for Voyager ‘on track’

Mr Tulloch said: “A little over two months on from our IPO, I am pleased to report that our plans are very much on track.

“Voyager is seeing success on a number of fronts.

“Our diversified business model, extended retail reach and growing product range has given us a platform for sustained growth.

“The rapid growth of the CBD and hemp market, both in the UK and abroad, is well reported.

“We remain convinced that a significant opportunity exists to build a trusted brand.

“Feedback from both retail and business customers has demonstrated that there is a growing awareness and interest in CBD and hemp.

“Our policy of providing clear and accurate information, coupled with high quality products that are fairly priced, is generating increasing interest.

Events a chance to showcase products

Voyager’s products are now stocked in over 70 stores in Scotland and England.

The firm will attend a number of events – including the Scottish Game Fair.

Next week Voyager will exhibit at its first trade fair, Glee, one of the UK’s leading garden and outdoor living events, at the NEC in Birmingham.

It will also attend the National Health Trade Summit in Manchester next month and Look Good Live in Coventry in November.

Mr Tulloch added: “Most of our products are stocked with Scottish companies at the moment.

“This will give us a good opportunity to explore different geography and really showcase our products.”