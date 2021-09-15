Tayside and Fife set for parcel chaos as Yodel drivers vote to strike

Tayside and Fife faces parcel delivery chaos after Yodel HGV drivers voted in favour of going on strike.

GMB Union balloted more than 250 drivers, who deliver to Marks and Spencer, Aldi, Very and others.

A total of 98% of drivers voted to take industrial action, on an 84% turnout.

The union said drivers are angry over their work-life balance, annual leave payments and that agency workers are often better paid.

The union said the delivery giant tried to impose “unworkable driver schedules” and attempted to “rob drivers of their annual leave” by not sticking to “long-held agreements.”

It claimed the company is now “dragging its heels” over offering a pay increase at a time of “acute” driver shortages.

GMB Union will now meet with drivers to agree dates for the first round of industrial action.

Parcel deliveries to be ‘significantly’ hit

National officer for GMB Nadine Houghton said: “GMB drivers working for parcel delivery giant Yodel have returned a massive vote in favour of taking industrial action over pay and working conditions.

“With acute labour shortages across a range of sectors the time for working people to organise and take action to improve their lot is right now.

“GMB members working for Yodel will immediately be agreeing dates for their first round of strikes.

“With the majority of Yodel’s drivers voting to walk out, parcel deliveries will be significantly hit.

“We urge any drivers not yet organised into a union to follow the example set by Yodel’s drivers – join the GMB, get organised and fight for what you’re worth.”

The UK is already seeing gaps on supermarket shelves due to a shortage of HGV drivers.

In July, the Government extended lorry drivers’ working hours in an attempt to address the shortage.

Dundee-based wholesaler CJ Lang offered truckers a £2,000 signing on bonus to work delivering supplies to Spar shops.

Supermarket chain Morrisons has warned the shortages may push up prices.

A Yodel spokesperson said: “We are in ongoing, meaningful talks with GMB officials with a further meeting scheduled for next week.

“We will continue to work in good faith and remain committed to find a resolution for our valued transport colleagues on any outstanding matters.”