Divisive Grand Designs project could bring sales boost for Perthshire firm

By Rob McLaren
September 22 2021, 6.56am
John and Katie Langley, owners of JML, with Grand Designs host Kevin McCloud during a visit to the Perthshire factory four years ago.
A Perthshire construction firm is hoping for a Grand Designs sales boost – after its key role in a divisive project on the TV show.

Dunning-based JML SIPs produces and installs structural insulated panels (SIPs), used as an alternative to brick or stone in a building’s structure.

It first featured on Grand Designs four years ago when it produced panels for a project billed ‘London’s smallest home’. Host Kevin McCloud even visited the JML team.

Unusually, the Perthshire manufacturer has now made a second starring appearance – and no less controversial.

Rumbling Bridge ‘tardis’ extension

The panels are part of an enormous modern extension to a 150-year-old bothy within a walled garden at Rumbling Bridge, near Kinross.

They cost Iain and Jenny Shillady £62,000 of their initial £350,000 budget.

However, the “tardis like” 200 metre square extension was the cause of great concern to neighbours and Mr McCloud.

Kevin McCloud with Iain and Jenny Shillady outside the vast extension made using SIP panels.

He worried about the combination of the bothy renovation, new build element and how it blended in with the garden. There was also a mixture of opinions by television viewers.

But by the end the host convinced by the finished design.

Mr McCloud said at the end of the show: “It goes to show that with a single, strong contemporary idea you can spring the past alive.”

Grand Designs and JML

JML company director Katie Langley said appearing for a second time on the hit Channel 4 self-build show was a “privilege”.

She said: “In 2017, Kevin and the production team spent a day at our factory.

“It was the first time they had ever filmed at a SIPs facility where the client could see a pre-built home ahead of transportation to the site.

Grand Designs cameras watch JML SIPs duo Darren Young and Ross Fowler on the Rumbling Bridge project.

“For the Rumbling Bridge commission, we supplied and erected the thermal efficient SIPs kit for a modern extension to an old gardeners’ hideaway.”

“There was a real juxtaposition between the traditional and the contemporary but thankfully Kevin was won over, calling it charming.

“So were nearby residents of the original Sir Robert Lorimer designed estate buildings.”

Growth of Perthshire JML

JML’s specialist work also saw it involved in a Riba House of the Year project in the Highlands. It has also worked in Jura, Skye and Tiree.

The company’s civil engineering business, JML Contracts, was born 15 years ago.

Its team has grown from an original payroll of three to more than 50 staff.

The  front of the old bothy is quite a contrast to the modern extension.

Auchterarder couple John and Katie Langley also head-up JML Garden Rooms and JML SIPs.

Mrs Langley said: “SIPs panels demand has been growing in the UK.

“There have been recent challenges in terms of materials and tradesmen by Brexit and the pandemic.

“But there has been a surge in demand for our luxury garden rooms, with so many people working from home.”

