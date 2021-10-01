CR Smith: Fife home improvements company is recruiting after a busy period

Fife home improvements firm CR Smith plans to recruit more staff, including joiners and office staff, following a busy period post-lockdown.

Having returned to full operating capacity in May 2021, the firm said it is experiencing higher demand than before lockdown.

It is currently recruiting new members of staff, which will take its headcount to higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Roles include sales, skilled joiners, engineers, 3D designers, marketing and head office staff.

A plan has been implemented to train new joiners in collaboration with Fife College with a view to filling adult apprenticeships next year.

Quick return to profitability

While turnover in 2020 was slightly down from 2019, the business is experiencing a quick post-pandemic recovery.

Newly filed accounts for CR Smith reflect a 16-month trading period to account for a four-month total shutdown due to the pandemic.

However, they also show the underlining strength of the business and a quick return to profitability.

Turnover for the year ending December 31 2020 was £23.6 million, a fall of just £300,000 from the previous year.

CR Smith director George Eadie said the accounts show the strength of the company.

He added measures put in place once the pandemic hit are now bearing fruit.

Mr Eadie, brother of executive chairman Gerard Eadie, said: “Orders for new windows, doors and extended living spaces have continued strongly over the past few months as people’s focus centred on the home.

“Confident in our ability to manage the challenges ahead, we invested in both product design and in our digital infrastructure to accommodate virtual appointments, quotes and ordering systems.”

CR Smith’s operating profit for 2020 was £170,000, up from £161,000 in 2019.

Its profits after tax slipped from just over £103,000 in 2019 to £88,258 for this reporting period.

The company has experienced high demand since last summer, building up a significantly larger order book than before.

Executive chairman Gerard Eadie predicts turnover will remain at pre-Covid levels.

Looking ahead, he said: “While this has been an extremely challenging period, we’ve kept looking forward, how to make improvements and how best to serve our customers.

“From what we’ve been able to achieve over the past few months, we are now confidently planning for growth.”

CR Smith employs around 350 staff in manufacturing, installation, sales and customer service roles.

Executive chairman Gerard Eadie purchased the company aged 22 and has led CR Smith for the last 46 years.