Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

CR Smith: Fife home improvements company is recruiting after a busy period

By Maria Gran
October 1 2021, 3.43pm
CR Smith are looking to recruit more staff, including joiners.

Fife home improvements firm CR Smith plans to recruit more staff, including joiners and office staff, following a busy period post-lockdown.

Having returned to full operating capacity in May 2021, the firm said it is experiencing higher demand than before lockdown.

It is currently recruiting new members of staff, which will take its headcount to higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Roles include sales, skilled joiners, engineers, 3D designers, marketing and head office staff.

A plan has been implemented to train new joiners in collaboration with Fife College with a view to filling adult apprenticeships next year.

Quick return to profitability

While turnover in 2020 was slightly down from 2019, the business is experiencing a quick post-pandemic recovery.

Newly filed accounts for CR Smith reflect a 16-month trading period to account for a four-month total shutdown due to the pandemic.

However, they also show the underlining strength of the business and a quick return to profitability.

Turnover for the year ending December 31 2020 was £23.6 million, a fall of just £300,000 from the previous year.

CR Smith director George Eadie said the accounts show the strength of the company.

He added measures put in place once the pandemic hit are now bearing fruit.

Mr Eadie, brother of executive chairman Gerard Eadie, said: “Orders for new windows, doors and extended living spaces have continued strongly over the past few months as people’s focus centred on the home.

“Confident in our ability to manage the challenges ahead, we invested in both product design and in our digital infrastructure to accommodate virtual appointments, quotes and ordering systems.”

CR Smith’s operating profit for 2020 was £170,000, up from £161,000 in 2019.

Its profits after tax slipped from just over £103,000 in 2019 to £88,258 for this reporting period.

Executive chairman of CR Smith Gerard Eadie.

The company has experienced high demand since last summer, building up a significantly larger order book than before.

Executive chairman Gerard Eadie predicts turnover will remain at pre-Covid levels.

Looking ahead, he said: “While this has been an extremely challenging period, we’ve kept looking forward, how to make improvements and how best to serve our customers.

“From what we’ve been able to achieve over the past few months, we are now confidently planning for growth.”

CR Smith employs around 350 staff in manufacturing, installation, sales and customer service roles.

Executive chairman Gerard Eadie purchased the company aged 22 and has led CR Smith for the last 46 years.