‘It was a scary time’: Fife furniture firm regroups after Brexit and Covid ‘double whammy’

An error occurred. Please try again.

A gap in the handcrafted furniture market led to the creation of long-running Fife family firm David L Douglas.

The business, which specialises in bespoke kitchens, was set up 30 years ago.

The initial team of four has now grown to 20, including designers, craftsmen, cabinet-makers and an installation team.

All furniture is handmade in the workshop at the company’s base at Cairneyhill.

The four members of the Douglas family involved in the venture are owners David and Elaine, son Michael and daughter Samantha.

David’s experience in making furniture goes back decades – he has been time-served cabinet-maker since the age of 15.

Fife firm set up due to a gap in the market

Michael, the head of sales and marketing, explained the opportunity his parents saw for the venture.

He said: “They felt that the bespoke furniture market – especially kitchens – was providing a poor service and an overall poor product.

“They felt with their knowledge and passion they could elevate the product and service and give the client the experience they deserve.

“David also wanted to be a Scottish manufacturer and didn’t want to buy-in cabinets again, allowing us to be truly bespoke.

“My parents were passionate about the vision and once we David L Douglas had done several projects for clients our reputation started to grow.”

Michael said the Fife company’s customers have been very loyal over many years.

“As we are making a lifetime product for our client, we rely on them coming back for other areas of the home or, of course, if they move house.

“I remember one client having had three David L Douglas kitchens due to moving home several times.”

Fife furniture firm’s secrets to success

Michael said the firm does not have typical customers.

“Our clients range in age and budget. Our bespoke design lends itself to anyone walking through our door with the right budget.”

Well-known customers of furn include cookery writer Lady Claire Macdonald.

David L Douglas takes pride in delivering innovative designs, quality craftsmanship and unparalleled customer service.

But are there any other secrets for its success?

Michael said: “You have to have great passion for what you do. It’s not all about money, it’s about giving the client the experience they deserve.

“You also need to have the right people.

“A passionate team with like-minded goals and expectations that will push you as a company to improve and move forward.

“David L Douglas is more than just the four Douglas family members.”

Recovers from Brexit and Covid ‘double whammy’

Brexit and Covid-19 have both had massive effects on the UK business community.

The Fife firm did not escape the fallout.

Michael said: “What a double whammy for businesses. The impacts of Brexit are hitting us hard for two main reasons.

“Firstly, we are constantly getting hit with price increases from all suppliers on a weekly basis, and as you can understand it is almost impossible for us to pass all of these inflated cost on.

“Secondly, we are also now struggling with supply chain lead times for appliances and hardware. We are now up to as long as 18 weeks for some things.

“Covid was a scary time. We shut our doors in March 2020 as per the Government guidelines.

“But we were able to still talk to potential new clients over Zoom and offer free design consultations.

“We opened our manufacturing back up in June 2020. We have been working hard ever since to make up for lost time.

“Covid pushed us all to work more remotely and in a more efficient manner.”

Michael said if David L Douglas continues to provide an exceptional experience, product and service in the years ahead then its growth will go hand-in-hand.

He added the product range would evolve with style and trends.