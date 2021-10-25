Voyager: Perth-based cannabis oil company opens Edinburgh store

An error occurred. Please try again.

Perth-based cannabis oil company Voyager has opened its second store, expanding into Edinburgh.

The firm, set up by Nick Tulloch last year, makes products – including oils, soaps and ‘gummies’ made from cannabis extracts.

it opened its first store in St Andrews in July and will open a third, in Dundee, next month.

Voyager raised nearly £1 million through a Crowdfunding campaign.

It began trading on the Aquis stock exchange earlier this summer. The listing raised £400,000 and valued the start-up at £5.4m.

Voyager’s new Edinburgh store, in the Stockbridge area of the city, combines a retail area with a café.

Second store for Perth-based Voyager

The store stocks Voyager’s entire product range, including all of its CBD and hemp products available online.

The café sells Voyager’s own brand of coffees and other hot drinks, with the option for customers to add CBD to each hot drink.

The Stockbridge store is the next step in Voyager’s expansion following the opening of its store in St Andrews in July.

Voyager’s products are available in over 80 other retail outlets.

Founded in Perth in November 2020, the Company already employs 16 people and has plans to open its third store in Dundee next month.

Mr Tulloch said: “Despite being a staple of human health care since Ancient Egyptian times, the hemp plant continues to be much misunderstood.

“Through our combination of high-quality products and provision of detailed information to our customers, our aim is to become the trusted brand in this exciting health and wellness space.

“In a survey last year in the US, 68% of people who had tried CBD said it was effective.”

Voyager’s Edinburgh shop a ‘significant step’

Mr Tulloch said the new store was a “significant step forward” for the company.

He said the popularity of drinks options in St Andrews led to Voyager introducing a café in the new Edinburgh store.

The chief executive added: “Our strategy combines online sales with high street retail, both in our own and other retail outlets.

“Our first store in St Andrews confirmed our belief that there is a gap on UK high streets for a reputable and trusted CBD and hemp brand.”

Voyager will create about four new jobs when it opens on Union Street in Dundee.

As it continues to expand, the firm has attended a number of events.

It was at the Scottish Game Fair last month and will next month attend Look Good Live in Coventry.