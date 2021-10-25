Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Voyager: Perth-based cannabis oil company opens Edinburgh store

By Gavin Harper
October 25 2021, 11.11am Updated: October 25 2021, 3.05pm
Nick Tulloch, chief executive of Voyager.
Nick Tulloch, chief executive of Voyager.

Perth-based cannabis oil company Voyager has opened its second store, expanding into Edinburgh.

The firm, set up by Nick Tulloch last year, makes products – including oils, soaps and ‘gummies’ made from cannabis extracts.

it opened its first store in St Andrews in July and will open a third, in Dundee, next month.

Voyager raised nearly £1 million through a Crowdfunding campaign.

It began trading on the Aquis stock exchange earlier this summer. The listing raised £400,000 and valued the start-up at £5.4m. 

Voyager’s new Edinburgh store, in the Stockbridge area of the city, combines a retail area with a café.

Second store for Perth-based Voyager

The store stocks Voyager’s entire product range, including all of its CBD and hemp products available online.

The café sells Voyager’s own brand of coffees and other hot drinks, with the option for customers to add CBD to each hot drink.

The Stockbridge store is the next step in Voyager’s expansion following the opening of its store in St Andrews in July.

Nick Tulloch, founder and chief executive of Voyager.
Nick Tulloch, founder and chief executive of Voyager.

Voyager’s products are available in over 80 other retail outlets.

Founded in Perth in November 2020, the Company already employs 16 people and has plans to open its third store in Dundee next month.

Mr Tulloch said: “Despite being a staple of human health care since Ancient Egyptian times, the hemp plant continues to be much misunderstood.

Voyager’s new store in Edinburgh.

“Through our combination of high-quality products and provision of detailed information to our customers, our aim is to become the trusted brand in this exciting health and wellness space.

“In a survey last year in the US, 68% of people who had tried CBD said it was effective.”

Voyager’s Edinburgh shop a ‘significant step’

Mr Tulloch said the new store was a “significant step forward” for the company.

He said the popularity of drinks options in St Andrews led to Voyager introducing a café in the new Edinburgh store.

The chief executive added: “Our strategy combines online sales with high street retail, both in our own and other retail outlets.

“Our first store in St Andrews confirmed our belief that there is a gap on UK high streets for a reputable and trusted CBD and hemp brand.”

Voyager’s products are available at its two stores and online.

Voyager will create about four new jobs when it opens on Union Street in Dundee.

As it continues to expand, the firm has attended a number of events.

It was at the Scottish Game Fair last month and will next month attend Look Good Live in Coventry.

