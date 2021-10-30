Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kilmac: Construction firm opens first office outside Tayside after multi-million-pound contract wins

By Maria Gran
October 30 2021, 8.48am
Kilmac founding directors Athole McDonald and Richard Kilcullen at their new Mid Calder office.

Tayside civil engineering firm Kilmac has opened a new West Lothian base to handle a growing number of projects.

The new hub for more than 20 office staff, engineers, surveyors and labourers will manage Kilmac’s projects in central Scotland.

The firm has expanded operations towards Aberdeen and Edinburgh in recent years, but the new Mid Calder site is the first outside Tayside.

It remains headquartered in Tayside, with offices in both Dundee and Perth.

As the Scottish construction industry bounces back from lockdown, Kilmac founding directors Athole McDonald and Richard Kilcullen have targeted a 50% increase in turnover to £30 million within the next three years.

Its turnover for the year ending September 30 2020 reached £13.2m.

New projects for Kilmac

That goal has prompted the firm to embrace major groundworks projects beyond their traditional Tayside and Fife heartland.

“Before the pandemic struck, we had boosted our turnover to £14m.

“Despite everything going on hold for two months during lockdown, we came close to matching that,” explained Mr McDonald.

Kilmac has picked up projects worth more than £10m in and around West Lothian over the last couple of years.

To open their new office, Kilmac directors Richard Kilcullen and Athole McDonald were joined by Almond Valley MSP Angela Constance.

Last year, the firm completed a contract with Aldi at their new Livingston store.

With the scope of contracts beyond Tayside, the directors felt the time was right to create a new base.

Mr McDonald said: “The decision to have a presence in the Livingston area makes sense from a geographical point of view.

“We have been working in the town with Muir Construction on extensions to the Alba campus laboratories, as well as the Aldi store.

“Those projects each came in around the £1.5 million mark.

“Hard on the heels of a contract with McLaughlin and Harvey at the University of Edinburgh’s Nucleus project, we secured contracts with BAM Construction for two West Lothian Council special needs schools at Cedarbank and Pinewood.

“The offices provide scope for expansion and new jobs as we continue to grow our presence and client base.”

The construction firm recently committed to make its entire fleet of vans electric.

