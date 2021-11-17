New showroom puts Fife at the forefront of Scotland’s net zero journey

An error occurred. Please try again.

A renewables showroom in Fife aims to help put the region at the forefront of the UK’s net zero journey.

The Natural Energy Company in Newport specialises in installation and care of renewable energy systems such as heat pumps.

With heat pump manufacturer Daikin, the Newport firm has set up the Daikin Sustainable Home Centre.

It will allow visitors to learn about air source heat pump technology and sit down with an expert to discuss solutions for heating and cooling their home.

It will house a heat pump training centre to help plumbing and heating installers diversify into renewable heating solutions.

This ensures the long-term competitiveness of their businesses, as fossil fuel boilers are phased out.

Director at the Natural Energy Company Richard McLaren says the centre is a huge milestone for their business.

“This is an exciting opportunity to put North East Fife at the forefront of the UK’s net zero journey.

“We’re in a key period of change. The government is fully behind transforming how we heat our homes as we move towards its target to be net zero by 2050.

“Partnering with Daikin means we’re not only able to advise and support homeowners.

“We can also offer training to installers, create new job opportunities in the area and make our carbon reduction goals more achievable.”

Heat pumps vital for green future

Daikin has created the Sustainable Home Network to provide free heat pump training to installers across the UK.

Commercial manager Iain Bevan said: “It’s never been more important that homeowners who want to go green can access expert advice and guidance.

“Being able to explore and discuss heat pump technology in person is vital.

“To help us achieve the UK’s net zero target, industry estimates predict that up to 7,500 new installers will need to be trained each year over the next four years.

“This will increase to around 15,000 each year for the five years after.

“We’re proud to support the Natural Energy Company in opening this important new addition to our network.”