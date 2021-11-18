Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

Millions of investment and 100 jobs if battery production comes to Dundee

By Rob McLaren
November 18 2021, 7.09am Updated: November 18 2021, 5.02pm
David Pell, commercial director of AMTE Power, attends an event at MSIP in Dundee.
A battery firm is in talks to establish a production facility in Dundee, creating up to 100 jobs.

AMTE Power wants to establish a scale-up facility in the largest building at Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP).

Thurso-based AMTE specialises in lithium-ion and sodium-ion batteries for the transport and storage sectors.

The investment into the Dundee facility, at the former Michelin tyre factory, would run into eight figures.

Why does AMTE Power want Dundee move?

Commercial director David Pell said there was a “real willingness” on all sides to make the move happen.

He said: “We have the technology and now we’ve got to scale up.

“There are a number of things that attract us to Dundee. Firstly our heritage as a Scottish company.

AMTE Power commercial director David Pell.

“Secondly, we see Scotland as progressive in terms of its drive and focus on net zero.

“Thirdly is the real commitment not just to putting the supply chains in place but also the skills base. We see a real commitment to this at MSIP.”

Skilled jobs

He said the 10,000 square metres Dundee facility would cover a wide range of battery production.

It would make cells from raw materials, through to testing, packing and distribution.

“It’s right the way through with some highly skilled jobs,” Mr Pell said.

“We are seeing a real willingness from the various Scottish agencies to try to make this happen. We are committed to making this happen.

An AMTE Power battery.

“Now we are getting into the detail about what is available to support us setting up and the investment we’d bring to the table.

“That’s where you get into the real detail to see if the business case is viable. We are honing in on a lot of that detail over the next few weeks.”

AMTE Power gigafactory plans

AMTE also intends to build a much larger gigafactory. It does not have a preferred location for this but it will not be located at MSIP.

The size of this more automated facility is so large it would cover the entire 32-hectare MSIP site at Baldovie.

Mr Pell said there is a “chance” it could come to Tayside, but the firm is considering a much wider search area.

AMTE Power factory in Thurso.

He adds: “The scale-up site will be much more process orientated. To get a production line up might take a few months.

“With a gigafactory and the size of it you are talking many hundreds of staff but some of these production lines are highly automated.”

He said the Dundee factory would likely employ 80 and 100 staff.

MSIP hopes for AMTE Power

MSIP is attracting tenants to replace the 850 jobs lost by Michelin leaving Dundee.

Greig Coull, chief executive of MSIP, confirmed the talks with AMTE Power.

He said: “We are very excited about the potential prospect of hosting them on the site.

MSIP chief executive Greig Coull hopes in the vast building AMTE Power is considering in Dundee.

“We feel there’s a real opportunity to build a cluster of electric, mobility and storage activity here.

“This is not only in terms of manufacturing but in terms of the whole management technology required.

“We have enough space to welcome companies who want to scale up.”