Millions of investment and 100 jobs if battery production comes to Dundee

A battery firm is in talks to establish a production facility in Dundee, creating up to 100 jobs.

AMTE Power wants to establish a scale-up facility in the largest building at Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP).

Thurso-based AMTE specialises in lithium-ion and sodium-ion batteries for the transport and storage sectors.

The investment into the Dundee facility, at the former Michelin tyre factory, would run into eight figures.

Why does AMTE Power want Dundee move?

Commercial director David Pell said there was a “real willingness” on all sides to make the move happen.

He said: “We have the technology and now we’ve got to scale up.

“There are a number of things that attract us to Dundee. Firstly our heritage as a Scottish company.

“Secondly, we see Scotland as progressive in terms of its drive and focus on net zero.

“Thirdly is the real commitment not just to putting the supply chains in place but also the skills base. We see a real commitment to this at MSIP.”

Skilled jobs

He said the 10,000 square metres Dundee facility would cover a wide range of battery production.

It would make cells from raw materials, through to testing, packing and distribution.

“It’s right the way through with some highly skilled jobs,” Mr Pell said.

“We are seeing a real willingness from the various Scottish agencies to try to make this happen. We are committed to making this happen.

“Now we are getting into the detail about what is available to support us setting up and the investment we’d bring to the table.

“That’s where you get into the real detail to see if the business case is viable. We are honing in on a lot of that detail over the next few weeks.”

AMTE Power gigafactory plans

AMTE also intends to build a much larger gigafactory. It does not have a preferred location for this but it will not be located at MSIP.

The size of this more automated facility is so large it would cover the entire 32-hectare MSIP site at Baldovie.

Mr Pell said there is a “chance” it could come to Tayside, but the firm is considering a much wider search area.

He adds: “The scale-up site will be much more process orientated. To get a production line up might take a few months.

“With a gigafactory and the size of it you are talking many hundreds of staff but some of these production lines are highly automated.”

He said the Dundee factory would likely employ 80 and 100 staff.

MSIP hopes for AMTE Power

MSIP is attracting tenants to replace the 850 jobs lost by Michelin leaving Dundee.

Greig Coull, chief executive of MSIP, confirmed the talks with AMTE Power.

He said: “We are very excited about the potential prospect of hosting them on the site.

“We feel there’s a real opportunity to build a cluster of electric, mobility and storage activity here.

“This is not only in terms of manufacturing but in terms of the whole management technology required.

“We have enough space to welcome companies who want to scale up.”