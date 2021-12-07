Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Rebecca Miskin to lead unified DC Thomson media brands as CEO

By Keith Findlay
December 7 2021, 2.59pm Updated: December 7 2021, 4.14pm
Rebecca Miskin will lead the ongoing transformation of DC Thomson's media brands.

DC Thomson has announced the appointment of Rebecca Miskin as chief executive of its media portfolio as the 116-year-old company progresses its ambitious growth plans.

Ms Miskin joined the Dundee-based media group as chief strategy and transformation officer in summer 2020.

The company said she had been instrumental in developing the plan to consolidate its media entities and create a scalable business “powered by data, technology and talent”.

Rebecca’s appointment as CEO is a crucial part of our transformation strategy.”

Christopher Thomson, chairman DC Thomson.

In this newly created position, Ms Miskin will be overseeing the group’s entire media operation – bringing together brands including Beano Studios, Stylist and Puzzler for the first time, as well as online and print titles in energy, local and national news, teaching, crafts, sport and radio.

She retains her DC Thomson group strategy role, built on her strong track record of leading digital transformation at major media companies

Ms Miskin was previously digital strategy director at Hearst, general manager at NBC Universal and commercial director at Time Inc.

As the company transforms to prepare itself for the future, it is my mission to nurture that spirit.”

Rebecca Miskin, DC Thomson.

DC Thomson chairman Christopher Thomson said: “Rebecca’s appointment as CEO is a crucial part of our transformation strategy, which looks afresh at how we can inform, entertain and delight audiences now and in the future.

“She will be supported by an experienced leadership team drawn from across the group to create engaging content and experiences that truly connect with our audiences.

“As a board, we are investing in technology and talent to support this plan, which will make sure we have the right skills and experience across our media business to create the engine for growth.”

‘Togetherness’

Ms Miskin said: “DC Thomson was founded on creativity and entrepreneurialism.

“As the company transforms to prepare itself for the future, it is my mission to nurture that spirit.

“Throughout DC Thomson’s history, its ability to continually recognise the wants and needs of audiences has created successful brands that have grown and evolved.”

She added: “Now more than ever, readers, listeners and viewers want to feel a togetherness that comes from shared experiences.

‘Loyal and lasting communities’

“To survive and grow, we have to do more than just attract customers – we need to create loyal and long-lasting communities and we will achieve that by investing in technology, data and talent.”

Established in 1905, privately-owned DC Thomson is one of the leading media organisations in the UK.

Its businesses include Aberdeen Journals, which publishes The Press and Journal and Evening Express.

More from The Courier