Rebecca Miskin to lead unified DC Thomson media brands as CEO

DC Thomson has announced the appointment of Rebecca Miskin as chief executive of its media portfolio as the 116-year-old company progresses its ambitious growth plans.

Ms Miskin joined the Dundee-based media group as chief strategy and transformation officer in summer 2020.

The company said she had been instrumental in developing the plan to consolidate its media entities and create a scalable business “powered by data, technology and talent”.

Rebecca’s appointment as CEO is a crucial part of our transformation strategy.” Christopher Thomson, chairman DC Thomson.

In this newly created position, Ms Miskin will be overseeing the group’s entire media operation – bringing together brands including Beano Studios, Stylist and Puzzler for the first time, as well as online and print titles in energy, local and national news, teaching, crafts, sport and radio.

She retains her DC Thomson group strategy role, built on her strong track record of leading digital transformation at major media companies

Ms Miskin was previously digital strategy director at Hearst, general manager at NBC Universal and commercial director at Time Inc.

As the company transforms to prepare itself for the future, it is my mission to nurture that spirit.” Rebecca Miskin, DC Thomson.

DC Thomson chairman Christopher Thomson said: “Rebecca’s appointment as CEO is a crucial part of our transformation strategy, which looks afresh at how we can inform, entertain and delight audiences now and in the future.

“She will be supported by an experienced leadership team drawn from across the group to create engaging content and experiences that truly connect with our audiences.

“As a board, we are investing in technology and talent to support this plan, which will make sure we have the right skills and experience across our media business to create the engine for growth.”

‘Togetherness’

Ms Miskin said: “DC Thomson was founded on creativity and entrepreneurialism.

“As the company transforms to prepare itself for the future, it is my mission to nurture that spirit.

“Throughout DC Thomson’s history, its ability to continually recognise the wants and needs of audiences has created successful brands that have grown and evolved.”

She added: “Now more than ever, readers, listeners and viewers want to feel a togetherness that comes from shared experiences.

‘Loyal and lasting communities’

“To survive and grow, we have to do more than just attract customers – we need to create loyal and long-lasting communities and we will achieve that by investing in technology, data and talent.”

Established in 1905, privately-owned DC Thomson is one of the leading media organisations in the UK.

Its businesses include Aberdeen Journals, which publishes The Press and Journal and Evening Express.