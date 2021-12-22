Millionaires’ row: The most expensive street in Tayside and Fife named

An error occurred. Please try again.

The most expensive street in Tayside and Fife has been revealed.

With beautiful period properties and stunning views, the street has an average selling price of almost £1.3 million.

Research from Bank of Scotland has found The Scores in St Andrews is the most expensive street in Courier Country. It is the sixth most expensive street in Scotland.

Regent Terrace, which has views over Edinburgh, is Scotland’s most pricey street, with an average sale price of £1,679,000.

Most expensive street in Fife no surprise to local property expert

The Scores’ high position in the list comes as no surprise to Jim Parker from Fife Properties.

He said: “The views are absolutely outstanding and no one can ever build in front of you.

“It’s a stone’s throw away from The Old Course, shops and restaurants. Everything comes together to make an idyllic location.

“It’s why people pay top dollar for that area.

He said the KY16 9JA postcode had 25 properties and there have been 17 sales since 1995.

A recent sale included a seven-bedroom semi-detached house for £3.25m in 2019.

Golf Place in St Andrews is a previous winner of the most expensive streets list.

Edinburgh dominates list

The Scores Hotel, at the bottom of The Scores, is in the process of undergoing a multi-million pound refurbishment.

Currently closed for the 18 month upgrade, it will be turned into a five star hotel. Subject to planning permission an extension will be added.

Eight of the top 10 places are for streets in Edinburgh.

Graham Blair, director at Bank of Scotland, said: “Edinburgh continues to attract the highest house prices in Scotland.

“The entry of two coastal roads outside the city is indicative of the housing market over the past 18 months.

“Priorities have changed, homes that offer more space are more valuable to buyers than homes in prime commuting locations.

“Therefore, those with deeper pockets are starting to look further afield for their forever home.”

The 10 most expensive streets in Scotland

House prices shown in the tables are arithmetic annual average prices of house transactions between January 2016 and September 2021 with a minimum of five sales.

The transactions data is sourced from the Registers of Scotland.