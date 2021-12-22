Jacob Butterfield put family first by signing up for St Johnstone basement battle

An error occurred. Please try again.

St Johnstone star Jacob Butterfield had planned to soak up the sun Down Under for two years.

But when the pandemic kicked-in, the midfield man opted to put his family first.

The one-time £4 million star cut short his stay with Melbourne Victory in the summer.

Now, after biding his time for the right challenge, Butterfield has reunited with former Derby County colleague Craig Bryson as they bid to haul struggling Saints out of the mire.

“I had a two-year contract in Australia but stayed for one,” said Butterfield, 31, who will start against Ross County in Wedesday’s basement battle.

🆕 | The Club is delighted to announce the signing of experienced midfielder Jacob Butterfield until the end of the season! Welcome to Saints, Jacob 🙌#SJFC — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) December 13, 2021

“During Covid, it was quite difficult with the family to be out there. We made a decision as a family that it was best to come home.

“My wife is pregnant now and we have a baby on the way.

“I had a really good time in Australia.

“I loved it, the country was beautiful and the football was good. But Covid made it difficult.”

One-time Man United trainee Butterfield was pitched straight into Callum Davidson’s Perth side in last week’s 2-0 defeat to Rangers.

“It was a fantastic experience and I was blown away by it, to be honest,” he said.

“I hadn’t played in a while so to get back into it in a big game like that was a really good experience for me.

“I felt pretty good, just didn’t quite have the match sharpness.

“Fitness-wise, I’ve done my best to be in the best shape possible. That hard work paid off because I’ve felt fit.

“I came back from Australia and had a couple months doing my own thing and training in the gym.

“I started my career at Barnsley and still know some people there.

“They offered me some training to get fit. I’m grateful they allowed me to do that.”

Last term’s twin cup wins are a distant memory as Davidson’s side look to get back on track after six straight losses.

But Butterfield is up for the fight.

“I spoke to the manager and he was fantastic, making me feel wanted. I had a really good feeling about it.

“I’ve played with Craig Bryson and he is a good player.

“Having a familiar face always helps, so it is nice that he is here.

“We had a few years together down at Derby. He was there longer than me but obviously did really well.

“We got on well and were good friends. He is a good guy.”

Butterfield was a substitute in the 2-0 weekend defeat at Motherwell, with Saints again firing blanks.

But he’s set to start against the rejuvenated Staggies.

And the Englishman is confident he can weigh in with the goals needed to get the Perth side back on track.

“I’ll have a dig at goal,” he said.

“As a midfielder you need to do every side of the game.

“You need to defend well, keep the ball, give the team a platform to have possession but also create and chip in with goals.

“I’ll be looking to contribute in every way I can.”