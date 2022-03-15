VIDEO: Angus mum Katrina and sheepdog Sizzle win top Crufts prize

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
VIDEO: Angus mum Katrina and sheepdog Sizzle win top Crufts prize

By Gavin Harper
March 15 2022, 4.50pm Updated: March 15 2022, 5.06pm
Katrina Hands and dog Sizzle at Crufts.
An Angus businesswoman is aiming to make her mark on the international dog agility team after three podium finishes at Crufts.

Katrina Hands, who runs Finavon Dog Agility, was winner of the British Open.

She also finished second in the final of the singles and second in the small dog championship.

Competing with four-year-old Shetland sheepdogs Sizzle, the Forfar-based businesswoman was delighted with her weekend’s efforts.

“It was pretty successful,” she said. “It couldn’t have gone much better.”

“I competed in flyball at Crufts eight or nine years ago, and my kids have qualified so I’ve taken them.

“This was my first year competing in agility at Crufts so to do as well as we did was a pretty big achievement.”

A successful weekend for Forfar family

And Katrina’s Crufts success was topped off with her son Blair adding to the family achievements at the NEC in Birmingham.

Competing with Rapid, also a Shetland sheepdog, he finished fourth in the under-18 agility dog of the year category, and second in the 12-17 pairs class.

“He did really well,” Katrina said.

“It was the first time he competed with the dog that he has trained.”

She admitted watching her 17-year-old son was more nerve-wracking than taking to the arena herself.

“It is probably worse watching.

“When you’re running, you are concentrating on your dog and giving it the information you need.

“You know there’s people watching, but you are oblivious to it.”

Katrina Hands (bottom left) on the podium at Crufts with Lucy Osborne-Norton and her dog Fling.

Just making to Crufts was a “pretty big achievement”, Katrina said.

She had to compete in a number of qualifying events for each category she entered in.

It was just reward for all their training.

“We probably train every other day and then do a longer session with other trainers once a week.

“In terms of training a dog to this level, though, it takes about two or three years work to get to the level we’re at.”

Angus family’s celebrations put on hold

Despite their successes at Crufts, the family has put all talk of celebrating on hold for the time being.

Katrina and Blair, a fifth year pupil at Webster’s High School, are both part of Agility Team Scotland.

The mother-and-son duo will head to the Netherlands in May to compete in the World Agility Open.

They are also in the running to make the Team GB squad for the World Championships.

Katrina Hands with her dog Sizzle at Crufts alongside Dave Munnings with his dog Boost.

Katrina and Blair, whose dogs receive sponsorship from Rawgeous Pet Food, will find out about that in early April.

Katrina said: “We had a minor celebration but it’s on pause for a little while.

“The next two weekends are Great Britain selection weekends. We had the first selection round and we both made it through that.

“Once those are out the way, we might concentrate on a proper celebration.

“Hopefully it will be a really big one too.”

