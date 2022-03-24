Ravensby Glass: £3 million investment in Dundee factory’s future

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee firm Ravensby Glass has modernised its factories with new machinery following a £3 million investment.

The specialist glass manufacturer has used the funding to future-proof the business with new equipment.

New automation machinery, furnaces and robotic handling equipment has been installed in one of its factories.

Ravensby Glass has more than 180 staff and two factories in Dundee’s West Pitkerro Industrial Estate – at Tom Johnston Road and Fowler Road.

The £3m funding is from Royal Bank of Scotland and Lombard Asset Finance.

Ravensby Glass investment in future

Established in 1985, Ravensby Glass is part of Malcolm, Ogilvie & Co which has manufacturing roots in Dundee dating back over 175 years.

The firm has plans to increase its turnover by 50% in the next five years.

Malcolm, Ogilvie & Co chairman Nicholas Cunningham said: “We take great pride in what we do and it is inevitable that we must continue to evolve to future-proof our product and our business.

“This funding has enabled us to invest in modern automation equipment.

“Our engineers and factory staff are currently undergoing training for the new machines, geared towards enhanced quality control.”

Dundee legacy

Ravensby Glass is one of the UK’s leading manufacturers and processors of insulated glass units.

It processes and supplies toughened glass from its two purpose-built factories for the public, residential, commercial and healthcare markets.

In addition to the funding from Royal Bank of Scotland and Lombard Asset Finance, Ravensby Glass was recently awarded a Regional Selective Assistance Grant through Scottish Enterprise.

Royal Bank of Scotland senior relationship manager Kenny Walker said it was fantastic to support the firm.

“Ravensby Glass has a legacy in Dundee and it is always rewarding to support local businesses investing in their communities,” he said.

“We wish Nicholas and the team every success for the future.”