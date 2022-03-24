Ravensby Glass: £3 million investment in Dundee factory’s future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ravensby Glass: £3 million investment in Dundee factory’s future

By Maria Gran
March 24 2022, 5.58am Updated: March 24 2022, 12.17pm
Harry and Hamish Ogilvie.
Harry and Hamish Ogilvie.

Dundee firm Ravensby Glass has modernised its factories with new machinery following a £3 million investment.

The specialist glass manufacturer has used the funding to future-proof the business with new equipment.

New automation machinery, furnaces and robotic handling equipment has been installed in one of its factories.

Ravensby Glass has more than 180 staff and two factories in Dundee’s West Pitkerro Industrial Estate – at Tom Johnston Road and Fowler Road.

The £3m funding is from Royal Bank of Scotland and Lombard Asset Finance.

Ravensby Glass investment in future

Established in 1985, Ravensby Glass is part of Malcolm, Ogilvie & Co which has manufacturing roots in Dundee dating back over 175 years.

The firm has plans to increase its turnover by 50% in the next five years.

Investment at Ravensby Glass. An employee transferring glass using suction cup machines.

Malcolm, Ogilvie & Co chairman Nicholas Cunningham said: “We take great pride in what we do and it is inevitable that we must continue to evolve to future-proof our product and our business.

“This funding has enabled us to invest in modern automation equipment.

“Our engineers and factory staff are currently undergoing training for the new machines, geared towards enhanced quality control.”

Dundee legacy

Ravensby Glass is one of the UK’s leading manufacturers and processors of insulated glass units.

It processes and supplies toughened glass from its two purpose-built factories for the public, residential, commercial and healthcare markets.

Workers at the Ravensby Glass factory.

In addition to the funding from Royal Bank of Scotland and Lombard Asset Finance, Ravensby Glass was recently awarded a Regional Selective Assistance Grant through Scottish Enterprise.

Royal Bank of Scotland senior relationship manager Kenny Walker said it was fantastic to support the firm.

“Ravensby Glass has a legacy in Dundee and it is always rewarding to support local businesses investing in their communities,” he said.

“We wish Nicholas and the team every success for the future.”

