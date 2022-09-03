Six break-ins, two floods and a fire but this Dundee hair salon is a cut above

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After six break-ins, two floods, two lockdowns, one fire and a recession in 26 years, Dundee hairdressers JL Hair Design is still going strong.

Owner Joanne Costello first started at the Barnhill salon as an apprentice at 16-years-old.

She then worked in a few other salons, travelled the world and lived in Japan before returning home.

10 years after starting her apprenticeship, Joanne took over the Campfield Square salon.

Now, the 51-year-old is celebrating 26 years in business.

“It feels a bit insane. Sometimes it feels like I’ve never been away.

“And other times it’s like I’ve blinked and 26 years have gone.”

From childhood friends to business partners

JL Hair Design has not been a one-woman venture for Joanne. Her childhood best friend Lorna Ritch joined as her business partner.

Happy birthday to JL. 🎂🎉🎉🎉💇‍♂️💇‍♀️48 years of friendship and 26 years in business. Where has the time gone. This… Posted by JL Hairdesign on Wednesday, 31 August 2022

While Joanne is in the salon cutting hair, Lorna is behind the scenes balancing the books and making sure their six staff and six chair rentals are paid.

“She was the brains and I had the skills, so that’s how I ended up taking it over,” says Joanne.

“But without Lorna I would never have been able to do it.”

During her time as salon owner, Joanne has experienced six break-ins, two floods, a fire, two lockdowns and gone through a recession.

She says the salon has survived for so long due to hard work and knuckling down.

But the secret to her success is something completely different.

Salon family

Her six hairdressers – some having worked at JL Hair Design for 22, 19 and 17 years – Joanne could not live without.

“I really couldn’t ask for better staff, we call ourselves the JL family,” she says.

“I think the secret to my success has been to be more of a friend than a businesswoman or boss.

“They all know I am the boss and respect me, but I’m also one of the girls.”

Every year up until the pandemic, the owner would close the salon for a few days so all the staff could go on holiday together.

They also enjoy nights out, camping weekends and trips away with each other.

And if Joanne is away on annual leave, the salon runs itself.

“Last month, I was on holiday when there was a flood and the girls came into the place flooded out,” she recalls.

“The other girls all came in on their day off and helped clean up. They’re all really good.”

JL Hair Design in the future

After many years in business, the 51-year-old hasn’t noticed much change in the salon other than being busier than ever before.

She predicts the next 26 years will be much the same, but the salon might have a new owner for the next major milestone.

“I’ve got no immediate plans to retire, but I can’t see me standing there when I’m 65,” says Joanne.

After all the hard work of building up the business, she hopes one of her current employees want to take it over in the future.

While salons come and go, she thinks JL Hair Design has survived so much it will keep going for even longer.

“The girls have all been there for so long and they’re in with the fixtures and fittings.

“I would hate to sell it on to somebody else, so I do hope that one of them would take it over in the future.”