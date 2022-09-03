Six break-ins, two floods and a fire but this Dundee hair salon is a cut above

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Business

Six break-ins, two floods and a fire but this Dundee hair salon is a cut above

By Maria Gran
September 3 2022, 5.58am
Owner of JL Hair Design Joanne Costello.
Owner of JL Hair Design Joanne Costello.

After six break-ins, two floods, two lockdowns, one fire and a recession in 26 years, Dundee hairdressers JL Hair Design is still going strong.

Owner Joanne Costello first started at the Barnhill salon as an apprentice at 16-years-old.

She then worked in a few other salons, travelled the world and lived in Japan before returning home.

10 years after starting her apprenticeship, Joanne took over the Campfield Square salon.

Now, the 51-year-old is celebrating 26 years in business.

“It feels a bit insane. Sometimes it feels like I’ve never been away.

“And other times it’s like I’ve blinked and 26 years have gone.”

From childhood friends to business partners

JL Hair Design has not been a one-woman venture for Joanne. Her childhood best friend Lorna Ritch joined as her business partner.

Happy birthday to JL. 🎂🎉🎉🎉💇‍♂️💇‍♀️48 years of friendship and 26 years in business. Where has the time gone. This…

Posted by JL Hairdesign on Wednesday, 31 August 2022

While Joanne is in the salon cutting hair, Lorna is behind the scenes balancing the books and making sure their six staff and six chair rentals are paid.

“She was the brains and I had the skills, so that’s how I ended up taking it over,” says Joanne.

“But without Lorna I would never have been able to do it.”

During her time as salon owner, Joanne has experienced six break-ins, two floods, a fire, two lockdowns and gone through a recession.

Spending 26 years in the salon means Joanne knows all her clients very well.

She says the salon has survived for so long due to hard work and knuckling down.

But the secret to her success is something completely different.

Salon family

Her six hairdressers – some having worked at JL Hair Design for 22, 19 and 17 years – Joanne could not live without.

“I really couldn’t ask for better staff, we call ourselves the JL family,” she says.

“I think the secret to my success has been to be more of a friend than a businesswoman or boss.

“They all know I am the boss and respect me, but I’m also one of the girls.”

“You’re only as good as your last haircut” says Joanne, so thankfully she has great staff.

Every year up until the pandemic, the owner would close the salon for a few days so all the staff could go on holiday together.

They also enjoy nights out, camping weekends and trips away with each other.

And if Joanne is away on annual leave, the salon runs itself.

“Last month, I was on holiday when there was a flood and the girls came into the place flooded out,” she recalls.

“The other girls all came in on their day off and helped clean up. They’re all really good.”

JL Hair Design in the future

After many years in business, the 51-year-old hasn’t noticed much change in the salon other than being busier than ever before.

She predicts the next 26 years will be much the same, but the salon might have a new owner for the next major milestone.

“I’ve got no immediate plans to retire, but I can’t see me standing there when I’m 65,” says Joanne.

The Campfield Square salon in Barnhill.

After all the hard work of building up the business, she hopes one of her current employees want to take it over in the future.

While salons come and go, she thinks JL Hair Design has survived so much it will keep going for even longer.

“The girls have all been there for so long and they’re in with the fixtures and fittings.

“I would hate to sell it on to somebody else, so I do hope that one of them would take it over in the future.”

