Inside Bowmans Coffee House: Broughty Ferry’s newest cafe

The owner of an Angus cafe is expanding the business with a second location in Broughty Ferry.

After three years of running Bowmans Coffee House in Monifieth, Susan Bowman has opened a second cafe on Brook Street.

The owner of former coffee shop Victoria Sponge approached Susan and asked if she was interested in buying the premises.

It has now been redecorated in Bowmans colours, but the staff have stayed put.

Susan says: “At the moment I’ve got six staff here, four existing and I’ve taken on two.

“Along the road I have eight and I was also working full-time there.”

The owner’s plan now is to work full-time in Broughty Ferry to oversee staff training, then split her time between the cafes.

‘Feeling positive’ about Bowmans Broughty Ferry

While the Monifieth High Street cafe will still be open five days a week, the Brook Street addition will only close on Sundays.

“I want to keep the offerings and look of the cafes similar,” says Susan.

“The Monifieth shop is bigger, it seats 40 people, I do private events and I also have an alcohol licence there.

“Right now in Broughty Ferry, I just want it to be a busy coffee shop with good food.

“There’s no plans to get an alcohol licence here, but that could change in the future.”

As well as her staff, Susan’s family are also eager to lend a helping hand.

Her husband Alan has a separate job but helps when he can, and their 17-year-old twins Holly and Ben help out on the weekends.

Susan says she’s feeling positive about the future of Bowmans Coffee House.

“I’ve got a manager along in Monifieth, so she’ll give me support in Broughty Ferry as well.

“I’ve got great team in Monifieth, so I’m hoping that it will all pull together and it will be the same here as well.”

“I would like to continue and get third place eventually, but we’ll see how this goes first.”