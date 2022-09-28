Inside Bowmans Coffee House: Broughty Ferry’s newest cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Inside Bowmans Coffee House: Broughty Ferry’s newest cafe

By Maria Gran
September 28 2022, 2.50pm Updated: September 28 2022, 4.09pm
Bowmans Coffee House owner Susan Bowman in front of her new Brook Street cafe.
Bowmans Coffee House owner Susan Bowman in front of her new Brook Street cafe.

The owner of an Angus cafe is expanding the business with a second location in Broughty Ferry.

After three years of running Bowmans Coffee House in Monifieth, Susan Bowman has opened a second cafe on Brook Street.

The owner of former coffee shop Victoria Sponge approached Susan and asked if she was interested in buying the premises.

Bowmans Coffee House has now opened in the former premises of Victoria Sponge.

It has now been redecorated in Bowmans colours, but the staff have stayed put.

Susan says: “At the moment I’ve got six staff here, four existing and I’ve taken on two.

“Along the road I have eight and I was also working full-time there.”

The owner’s plan now is to work full-time in Broughty Ferry to oversee staff training, then split her time between the cafes.

‘Feeling positive’ about Bowmans Broughty Ferry

While the Monifieth High Street cafe will still be open five days a week, the Brook Street addition will only close on Sundays.

Bowmans Broughty Ferry is decorated in the same style as the Monifieth cafe.

“I want to keep the offerings and look of the cafes similar,” says Susan.

“The Monifieth shop is bigger, it seats 40 people, I do private events and I also have an alcohol licence there.

“Right now in Broughty Ferry, I just want it to be a busy coffee shop with good food.

“There’s no plans to get an alcohol licence here, but that could change in the future.”

As well as her staff, Susan’s family are also eager to lend a helping hand.

Her husband Alan has a separate job but helps when he can, and their 17-year-old twins Holly and Ben help out on the weekends.

Bowmans Coffee House owner Susan Bowman with manager Abigail Perkins.

Susan says she’s feeling positive about the future of Bowmans Coffee House.

“I’ve got a manager along in Monifieth, so she’ll give me support in Broughty Ferry as well.

“I’ve got great team in Monifieth, so I’m hoping that it will all pull together and it will be the same here as well.”

“I would like to continue and get third place eventually, but we’ll see how this goes first.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

The Scotmid shop on Fintry Road, Dundee.
Scotmid boss calls for shopping voucher scheme after cost-of-living woes hurt trade
0
The Bank said it would buy bonds ‘on whatever scale is necessary’ (PA)
Why has the Bank stepped in and how will it help households and businesses?
Morrisons saw sales slip and earnings fall (Ian West/PA)
Morrisons’ earnings halved amid ‘very subdued’ consumer sentiment
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, left, and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell address a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels (Olivier Matthys/AP)
EU seeks trade sanctions on Russia over ‘sham’ Ukraine votes
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk (Susan Walsh/AP)
Musk claims in court brief that SEC is unlawfully muzzling him
There is unease within the Conservative Party, after the Chancellor’s plan sent the markets into a panic (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Truss plans branded ‘inept madness’ amid Tory concerns over market chaos
The Bank of England has been forced to apply “plasters on the financial wounds created by the government” after announcing it was launching an emergency UK Government bond-buying programme in efforts to calm financial markets, experts have said (Yui Mok/ PA)
Bank’s action calms gilts market but signals panic and frustration, experts say
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng leaves 11 Downing Street to make his way to the Treasury Department to deliver his mini-budget. Picture date: Friday September 23, 2022.
Labour demands recall of Parliament after Kwarteng’s mini-budget triggers chaos
Ryanair Chief executive Michael O’Leary has described the economic plan put forward by the UK Government as “nuts”.
Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary describes UK tax plans as ‘nuts’
The state-owned British Business Bank has warned that its returns for the year ahead could take a hit if businesses default on loans amid the deteriorating economy (Yui Mok/ PA)
Small business defaults a ‘danger’ to future returns, British Business Bank says

Most Read

1
James Paterson when he was jailed in 2012.
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
2
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
1
3
Shannon McGregor admitted the rant at Dundee's Police HQ.
Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police
4
Post Thumbnail
No jail for Perth businessman who claimed police brutality
5
Tealing is one of the hotspots for speeding in the 20mph limit. Pic: Google
Angus 20mph zones: Could they become a blanket limit across every town and village?
5
6
Greggs squirrel pitlochry
Squirrel loose inside Pitlochry Greggs set free after three-day rescue mission
1
7
Glamis House has been rocked by crisis. Picture by Steve Brown.
Glamis House: How did it go so badly wrong at crisis-hit Glenrothes care service?
0
8
Dundee forward Niall McGinn makes it 1-0 against Hamilton in the Premier Sports Cup.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer reveals offers made for Niall McGinn
0
9
Alex Allan
Pitlochry hairdresser takes aim at motorhome parking takeover in Highland Perthshire town
10
Steven Whyte.
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’

More from The Courier

The Scotmid shop on Fintry Road, Dundee.
Scotmid boss calls for shopping voucher scheme after cost-of-living woes hurt trade
0
First minister Nicola Sturgeon.
5 major problems facing Nicola Sturgeon in wake of Tory budget chaos
A well-wrapped Robert MacIntyre after practice at St Andrews on Wednesday.
Super proud Scot Robert MacIntyre plans to 'punch hard' on return home to the…
0
The A92 at Muirdrum. Image: Google.
Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath
0
photo shows Labour leader Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner smiling broadly on stage at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Keir Starmer's Labour Party has much to celebrate - and much more…
0
Autumnal trees in Camperdown Park, Dundee.
Our 5 favourite places in Dundee to find conkers - and what to do…
0

Editor's Picks