Home News Dundee

Cost of living concern prompts early call for Christmas donations in Dundee

By Jake Keith
September 28 2022, 2.54pm Updated: September 28 2022, 3.03pm
Victoria Tait from the Stobswell Forum with a Christmas gift last year, and left, the North Pole Post Box on Albert Street.
Victoria Tait from the Stobswell Forum with a Christmas gift last year, and left, the North Pole Post Box on Albert Street.

An anticipated spike in demand for essentials due to the cost of living crisis will see a Dundee Christmas appeal launch early this year.

The Stobswell Forum will begin collecting donations next week, a full 12 weeks before Christmas.

The group is preparing for an increase in the number of people looking for help this winter as energy bills soar and inflation bumps up the price of goods in shops.

The community initiative sees items such as blankets, hot water bottles, and baby supplies handed out.

Cost rises ‘real and significant challenge’

One of those to sign up as a donation point is martial arts organisation and registered charity Kanzen Karate, which aims to build better lives through the sport.

Founder and chief instructor Roy O’Kane said: “The Christmas collection from Stobswell Forum is vital in securing much needed items for our local community.

“The cost of living crisis is a real and significant challenge in our city but the community spirit and generosity of local people will significantly help those in need.

“As a charity, Kanzen is playing its part as a collection point for the campaign.”

Kanzen Karate founder Roy O’Kane. Credit: Alan Richardson Dundee, Pix-AR.co.uk

There will be a return of the North Pole Post Box on Albert Street, which will see the forum’s community hub turned into a festive depot, opening on Saturdays from November 27 between 2-10pm.

Santa himself will be making special appearances from 11am-1pm on December 3, 10, and 17.

Faisal Hussein, of Taught by Muhammad foodbank, says the organisation regularly helps with delivering extra to homes in Stobswell and across Dundee during the festive season.

Foodbank charity ready to help

He says the charity is ready to help again.

He said: “There’s people out there really, really, struggling. Their bills are going up and food costs are going up.

“Even if we are delivering food parcels, they still need to pay for gas and electricity to cook and heat the food.

“We are committed to helping by giving out gifts this year as and when needed as part of our regular deliveries of essential items.

“We are part of the Dundee Food Insecurity Network which works with a range of agencies to try and reach as many people as we can.”

Faisal Hussein. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Stobswell Forum chair Colin Clement says the organisation is ready to do everything it can this winter.

He said: “Due to the ongoing cost of living crisis many in our community are going to face some very difficult times over the coming months and Stobswell as a community are aiming to pull together and help wherever we can.

“This whole appeal is about the community coming together to help the community.

“It shows people are not helpless.”

Where can I donate?

The following locations in Stobswell will be accepting donations:

  • Berties Barbers
  • Butties Albert Street
  • Communities Office, 1st Floor, Arthurstone Library
  • Enjoy Café
  • Jim’s Delhi
  • John Clarkson Plumbing
  • Kanzen Karate
  • KR Make Up
  • Morgan Academy
  • Nutty Ella
  • Room 39 Hair Salon
  • Sharon Allan Hair Design

What Christmas events are on in Stobswell?

The much-loved Christmas Concert at Morgan Academy will again take place on December 1 this year.

The light shows at Baxter Park will be held on December 6 and 13 at Malcolm Street Pocket Park, where the public can enjoy a show of light and complementary hot drinks from local business Butties Takeaways.

To refer a family, an individual, a group, or a charity that might need help this Christmas, contact Val Kane on 07702834968 or by email val.kane@dundeecity.gov.uk.

Editor's Picks