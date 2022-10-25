CR Smith: Fife firm ‘reinforcing its resilience’ against market turmoil

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fife home improvements firm CR Smith has continued to invest in the business to “reinforce its resilience against market turmoil”.

The Dunfermline firm also reported growth in its repair business despite a challenging economic backdrop.

CR Smith’s Fix service carries out repairs on doors and windows originally fitted by businesses no longer trading.

It also works with customers who prefer to repair their old windows rather than replace them.

The profits for 2021 have been added to the company reserves.

Newly filed accounts for CR Smith Glaziers (Dunfermline) Ltd, the company’s domestic sales business, show sales of £20.2 million for the year to December 2021.

In 2020, CR Smith’s reported results covered a 16-month period to account for a four-month shutdown due to the pandemic.

The figures lodged for 2021 cover a 12-month period, which also included a further partial closure due to Covid-19.

‘Steady increase’ in sales for CR Smith

When the figures are extrapolated monthly and compared pro-rata turnover is up 14.6% and operating profit is up 37.8%.

The firm’s operating profit was up to just over £175,000, while profit after tax also rose to £97,000.

Director George Eadie said: “While economic conditions have remained tough, homeowners have been prepared to invest in their homes for more living space or to ensure the best possible energy performance with quality windows.

“Having worked hard to anticipate and deliver against this challenging market, we have seen turnover steadily increase.

“The careful management of our financial commitments and costs has meant that we are also able to invest healthy profits back into the business.”

He said the business remained in a strong position within the market.

“We remain confident the measures we have put in place will continue to support future growth,” he added.

£225,000 investment for Fife firm

Throughout 2021, CR Smith continued to invest in the business, including £225,000 allocated to fixed assets.

Continued product development led to the launch of the latest iteration of its Lorimer range of windows and doors.

The introduction of new digital systems allowed the company to extend its reach and enhance its sales and design process.

These new design capabilities particularly helped CR Smith meet the increasing number of enquiries for sunrooms, orangeries and extended living spaces.

Many customers redesigned their homes to suit changing lifestyles.

Gerard Eadie purchased the company as a 22-year-old.

He has led the company for the last 46 years. He now holds the post of executive chairman.

The CR Smith name has been around for 100 years.

The company employs around 350 staff in manufacturing, installation, sales and customer service roles.