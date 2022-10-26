Aspiring games firms could win month’s Dundee stay and £25,000

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fledgling games developers are being offered the chance to win £25,000 and a four-week stay in Dundee.

Dundee-based UK Games Fund is running a ‘stay and work’ project for the first time which will see aspiring games developers base themselves in Dundee for a month.

The project, called DunDev will see four young companies from across the UK stay at the Staybridge Suites for the whole of January.

As well as office space and accommodation, each of the quartet will be provided with a prize of value up to £10,000, dependent on team size, to support their time at DunDev.

At the end of the month, each team will then pitch to UK Games Fund.

On offer will be up to £25,000 grant for the continued development of their game.

More than 20 teams attended EGX London, a four-day gaming event in September.

They each pitched for grant support and the chance to take part in DunDev.

Applications are being assessed, with the successful teams to be announced next month.

Each of the companies will also be co-located together in a studio in Albert Square.

There, they will be able to accelerate their projects and will meet with local games companies.

The games firms will also receive business and product development support.

They will be able to interact with each other, learning from the process along the way.

Dundee’s ‘established creative community’

Paul Durrant is founder and chief executive of UK Games Fund. The non-profit funding delivery body is run from Dundee’s River Court.

He said: “It made great sense for us to be rooted amongst a network of experienced founders and set in an established creative community.

“Being alongside fantastic cultural investments like the V&A Dundee, DCA and McManus also means we can bring our wider UK stakeholders here for events”

Mr Durrant was among the Tayside business leaders recognised in the 2022 New Year Honours.

Since its launch, UK Games Fund has funded over 170 projects at a value of more than £5.7 million.

The group has also helped to bring together a community of over 6,000 games developers across the UK.

Earlier this year, it was awarded £8m of government funding.