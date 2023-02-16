Fife mill workers to be balloted for strike action in pay dispute

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Workers at a Fife mill that specialises in pig feed will be balloted for strike action in a pay dispute.

Unite the union said its members at AB AGRI – which operates the ABN Damside Mill in Cupar – have rejected a new pay offer.

An improved pay rise of 4.5% was declined as inflation continues to be double digits.

Fife mill strike ballot

Unite highlights AB AGRI’s latest financial report shows it had a turnover of £955 million for the year ending August 31 2021.

Its parent company, ABF, reported group revenues of £6.7 billion over the four months to 7 January 2023.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “AB AGRI and ABF are extremely wealthy but expect our members to shoulder a real terms pay cut during the worst of cost-of-living crisis for a generation.

“They can absolutely afford to put forward a better offer.

“Unite always defends our members’ jobs, pay and conditions and AB AGRI’s workforce have their union’s full support.”

Cupar operation

AB AGRI describes its Fife mill operation on its website.

It states: “The Cupar mill is a busy one and focused on manufacturing quality pig and poultry compound feed but also more specialist game feed, making game season a very busy time for us.

“We are a small and friendly bunch on site. We will always welcome everyone with a friendly smile and share a cheeky brew.

“A few of us here are ex-forces and we are always keen to meet new candidates from a similar background.”

Workers at mills in Suffolk, Norfork, Oxfordshire Fife, Devon, Lincolnshire and East and North Yorkshire are being balloted until March 8.

The dispute is also over AB AGRI’s failure to recognise mill workers as a national bargaining unit represented by Unite.

AB AGRI did not respond to a request to comment.