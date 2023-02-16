Fife mill workers to be balloted for strike action in pay dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife mill workers to be balloted for strike action in pay dispute

By Rob McLaren
February 16 2023, 4.29pm Updated: February 16 2023, 4.40pm
The ABN buildings on the outskirts of Cupar. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
The ABN buildings on the outskirts of Cupar. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Workers at a Fife mill that specialises in pig feed will be balloted for strike action in a pay dispute.

Unite the union said its members at AB AGRI – which operates the ABN Damside Mill in Cupar – have rejected a new pay offer.

An improved pay rise of 4.5% was declined as inflation continues to be double digits.

Fife mill strike ballot

Unite highlights AB AGRI’s latest financial report shows it had a turnover of £955 million for the year ending August 31 2021.

Its parent company, ABF, reported group revenues of £6.7 billion over the four months to 7 January 2023.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “AB AGRI and ABF are extremely wealthy but expect our members to shoulder a real terms pay cut during the worst of cost-of-living crisis for a generation.

Staff who work in Cupar for ABN could soon strike. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“They can absolutely afford to put forward a better offer.

“Unite always defends our members’ jobs, pay and conditions and AB AGRI’s workforce have their union’s full support.”

Cupar operation

AB AGRI describes its Fife mill operation on its website.

It states: “The Cupar mill is a busy one and focused on manufacturing quality pig and poultry compound feed but also more specialist game feed, making game season a very busy time for us.

“We are a small and friendly bunch on site. We will always welcome everyone with a friendly smile and share a cheeky brew.

“A few of us here are ex-forces and we are always keen to meet new candidates from a similar background.”

ABN Cupar. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Workers at mills in Suffolk, Norfork, Oxfordshire Fife, Devon, Lincolnshire and East and North Yorkshire are being balloted until March 8.

The dispute is also over AB AGRI’s failure to recognise mill workers as a national bargaining unit represented by Unite.

AB AGRI did not respond to a request to comment.

