cHeRries Awards 2023 extends deadline for entries

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s leading awards scheme honouring the best and brightest of human resources and personnel professionals has extended the deadline for entries and all are urged to make complete their nominations as soon as possible.

The cHeRries Awards, in association with Mattioli Woods, recently launched its programme for 2023.

The event is back bigger and better than ever and has extended the deadline for nominations ahead of a glittering awards ceremony in June.

Enter now click here

Entries for the 2023 awards are open and will now close at midnight on Sunday, 5th March.

The awards recognise excellence in the fields of human resources, training and recruitment.

The event has also welcomed new sponsors including WM Donald who are renowned for their workforce support and development. They are sponsoring the Local Hero of the Year award.

WM Donald managing director Ewan Riddoch said: “It gives us great pleasure to be one of the cHeRies award category sponsors for 2023.”

Fiona Herrell, partner in the employment and immigration team at law firm Brodies, sponsors of the HR Professional of the Year accolade, said: “We work with talented individuals in HR every day, so we are delighted to sponsor the HR Professional of the Year award and to be involved in celebrating the HR community in Scotland.”

Pinsent Masons partner and employment law specialist, Claire Scott, said: “We are proud at Pinsent Masons to be supporting the cHeRries awards this year.

“HR professionals provide a critical role in the health and growth of a business.

“Every day we see HR clients in the north-east going above and beyond to support their businesses and shape the future of their organisations.

“As we emerge from the pandemic it is really important that we shine a light on these superstars and the great work they do.”

Glittering ceremony

The award ceremony will take place on Thursday 8th June, 2023, at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

There will be 10 award categories this year, including the Top cHeRry Award for Outstanding Contribution sponsored by Mattioli Woods. This award is selected by the panel of judges and announced at the award ceremony.

The other nine award categories are open to individuals, teams and organisations to enter themselves or be nominated for the award.

Sean Westwood, employee benefits team director, at Mattioli Woods, said: “The HR profession is continuously developing and improving in an ever-evolving business world.

Award categories:

Culture Transformation Project of the Year, sponsored by Hunter Adams

Wendy Atkinson, head of client relationships at Hunter Adams said: “Hunter Adams are thrilled to be sponsoring the Culture Transformation Project of the Year award at this year’s Cherries, a key event in the HR calendar celebrating Scotland’s HR community and the invaluable work they do”.

Learning & Development, sponsored by RelyOn Nutec

Jenny Davidson, head of marketing for safety services firm RelyOn Nutec said: “Training is our business and we’re passionate about encouraging inspirational and transformational learning and development solutions.”

Rising Star of the Year, sponsored by Bilfinger UK

Alison Porter, HR director at Bilfinger UK said: “The Rising Star award is one of the most prestigious categories at the cHeRries.

“It is promising to see our future HR leaders’ enthusiasm, drive and commitment.”

Team of the Year, sponsored by CIPD

Lee Ann Panglea, head of the CIPD in Scotland and Northern Ireland said: “The CIPD in Scotland is delighted to continue our sponsorship of the Terrific Team of the Year award, which celebrates the work that HR teams in Scotland are doing in partnership with other functions across their organisations to make a real impact.”

Wellbeing in the Workplace of the Year, sponsored by Lang & Co

Louise Lang, managing director, Lang & Co said: ‘We are extremely proud to sponsor the ‘Wellbeing in the Workplace of the Year’ award for a third year.

“Wellbeing continues to be a critical aspect of the employee experience for any workplace’.

Employer of the Year

HR Professional of the Year, sponsored by Brodies

HR Leader of the Year, sponsored by Pinsent Masons

Local HeRo of the Year, sponsored by WM Donald

and last but not least:

The Top cHeRry, sponsored by Mattioli Woods

Andrew McLeod FCCA, head of executives search and resourcing at people and business advisory company Hutcheon Mearns said it was “proud to be part of this year’s awards”.

He added: “We look forward to celebrating the key role that HR plays in resourcing, managing, and supporting industry talent.”

For more details please visit www.cherriesawards.co.uk