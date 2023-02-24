Dundee’s newest business stars revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee’s newest business stars revealed

By Rob McLaren
February 24 2023, 4.00pm
Lydia Konduah (Phlo) with University of Dundee principal Iain Gillespie. Image: University of Dundee.
Lydia Konduah (Phlo) with University of Dundee principal Iain Gillespie. Image: University of Dundee.

The next generation of Dundee business stars have shared £68,000 to help make their dreams a reality.

The University of Dundee’s annual Venture competition celebrates entrepreneurship.

A total of 11 students and staff can kickstart their business ambitions after sharing the record prize fund.

The competition saw 23 finalists pitch for a share of the pot across eight categories.

The showpiece event marked the culmination of the university’s annual entrepreneurship week.

As well as funding to help support their business proposals, all winners receive a place on Elevator’s summer business accelerator programme.

The 12-week course allows start-up founders to fine tune their proposals.

Brian McNicoll, head of the university’s Centre for Entrepreneurship, said: “We have been blown away by the standard of pitching, quality of applications and level of innovation at this year’s final.

Brian McNicoll, head of Centre for Entrepreneurship at Dundee University.

“We believe the range of worthy business ideas will kickstart the next generation of entrepreneurial success stories across Scotland.

“Entrepreneurship is vital to our economy, and we believe that universities can be the engine room of growth that we desperately need right now.

“The Venture competition yet again demonstrates that the University of Dundee is one of the most foremost institutions in this important area.”

Venture 2023 winners

School of Business Award – Evelina Buzaite (SignSpecch)

School of Medicine Award – Haseeb Hamid (World of Medics) and Tina Huang (AreWeOK)

School of Life Science Award – Ricardo Moreno Ballesteros (GenProTex)

School of Art and Design Award – Daniella Levins (RIG)

School of Science and Engineering Award – Lydia Konduah (Phlo)

McGee Awards – Ricardo Moreno Ballesteros (GenProTex) and Stephanie Graham (Natla Jewellery Studio)

Postgraduate Research Award – Lee Cheatley (Wholebeing Purpose)

Wildcard Award – Keith Wilcox (Rescue Winch)

Research Staff Award – Anirban Guha (Guha Renewables)

As well as cash prizes for the category winners, selected runners-up also received a share of this year’s prize fund.

These included a platform for accelerating drugs discovery projects and a renewable energy generation system with a smaller footprint.

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

[[title]]

