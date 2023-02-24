Dundee’s newest business stars revealed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The next generation of Dundee business stars have shared £68,000 to help make their dreams a reality.

The University of Dundee’s annual Venture competition celebrates entrepreneurship.

A total of 11 students and staff can kickstart their business ambitions after sharing the record prize fund.

The competition saw 23 finalists pitch for a share of the pot across eight categories.

The showpiece event marked the culmination of the university’s annual entrepreneurship week.

As well as funding to help support their business proposals, all winners receive a place on Elevator’s summer business accelerator programme.

The 12-week course allows start-up founders to fine tune their proposals.

Brian McNicoll, head of the university’s Centre for Entrepreneurship, said: “We have been blown away by the standard of pitching, quality of applications and level of innovation at this year’s final.

“We believe the range of worthy business ideas will kickstart the next generation of entrepreneurial success stories across Scotland.

“Entrepreneurship is vital to our economy, and we believe that universities can be the engine room of growth that we desperately need right now.

“The Venture competition yet again demonstrates that the University of Dundee is one of the most foremost institutions in this important area.”

Venture 2023 winners

School of Business Award – Evelina Buzaite (SignSpecch)

School of Medicine Award – Haseeb Hamid (World of Medics) and Tina Huang (AreWeOK)

School of Life Science Award – Ricardo Moreno Ballesteros (GenProTex)

School of Art and Design Award – Daniella Levins (RIG)

School of Science and Engineering Award – Lydia Konduah (Phlo)

McGee Awards – Ricardo Moreno Ballesteros (GenProTex) and Stephanie Graham (Natla Jewellery Studio)

Postgraduate Research Award – Lee Cheatley (Wholebeing Purpose)

Wildcard Award – Keith Wilcox (Rescue Winch)

Research Staff Award – Anirban Guha (Guha Renewables)

As well as cash prizes for the category winners, selected runners-up also received a share of this year’s prize fund.

These included a platform for accelerating drugs discovery projects and a renewable energy generation system with a smaller footprint.