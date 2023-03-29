Perth-based Balhousie will no longer run care home after ‘serious and significant’ concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth-based Balhousie will no longer run care home after ‘serious and significant’ concerns

The care provider has voluntarily cancelled its registration with the Care Inspectorate.

By Ellie Milne
Balhousie's Huntly Care Home. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Balhousie's Huntly Care Home. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Perth-based Balhousie Care Group said it can no longer offer a “bright future” for residents as it plans to withdraw from operating one of its homes.

The statement on the future of its Huntly facility comes only hours before the operator was due to appear in court over concerns raised about the provision of care.

Balhousie Huntly Care Home was ordered by the Care Inspectorate to make vital improvements by mid-March amid concerns about the safety of residents.

An official notice was sent to the home on February 16 highlighting three key improvements to be met, including safe administration of medicines and ensuring people receive safe and compassionate care.

As the required standards failed to be met, the Care Inspectorate submitted an application to the court seeking cancellation of the care home’s registration.

A hearing was scheduled to take place at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

However, last night the care company decided to action a voluntary cancellation of its home registration.

A letter confirming the news was sent to residents’ families earlier today.

The Care Inspectorate raised concerns about residents’ care in the home.

Residents are the priority

A spokesman for the Care Inspectorate said: “An inspection identified serious and significant concerns about the quality of care experienced by residents at Balhousie Huntly Care Home in Huntly, Aberdeenshire.

“We understand this is a difficult and distressing time for residents, their loved ones and staff at the home. However, our first priority is always the health and wellbeing of residents.

“Because of our concerns about the safety of residents we submitted an application to the sheriff court seeking cancellation of the care home’s registration.

“The care provider has now indicated their intention to voluntarily cancel their registration of this service with the Care Inspectorate. This could allow new care arrangements to be put in place for residents of the home.

“We are working closely with partners including Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership to ensure that residents experience appropriate care during this difficult time.”

Balhousie Care Group statement

A spokesman for Balhousie Care Group said: “The health and wellbeing of everyone who makes their home with us at Balhousie Care Group has always been our top priority.

“As such, we regularly assess the quality of the services we provide in our homes. Despite our best efforts and the investment of significant time and resource, for some time now we have faced substantial recruitment and retention challenges at Balhousie Huntly Care Home.

“While this is an issue that affects the whole social care sector, we have felt its impact acutely in this local area.”

He added: “Against this backdrop we have been determined to work closely with the Care Inspectorate and Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership, reviewing what support is needed to positively move the home forward.

Balhousie founder Tony Banks.
Balhousie founder Tony Banks.

“Specific local challenges have finally led us to believe that we can no longer build a bright future for the home.

“We have not taken the decision to cancel the registration lightly and can confirm that none of our other homes or employees are affected in any way.

“We will be doing everything we can to ensure a smooth transition period for our residents, their loved ones and our colleagues.”

Last month, the daughter of a resident, Aileen Ingram, spoke to the Press and Journal about how the home swept issues under the carpet and failed to invest in its staff amidst a string of incidents, including health complications from an alleged lack of care.

There are currently no plans to close the home and the Care Inspectorate and Aberdeenshire HASCP are working together to ensure residents’ care continues.

Balhousie history

Perth-based Balhousie Care Group was sold to an international healthcare firm in a multi-million-pound deal last year.

Balhousie was started by Tony Banks 30 years ago with the purchase of a care home in Kirriemuir.

It now has almost 1,000 residents in 26 care facilities, in six regions of Scotland.

Mr Banks had 100% ownership of the business and will retain a minority stake following the undisclosed investment by AcalisCare.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented