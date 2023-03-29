Perth-based Balhousie will no longer run care home after ‘serious and significant’ concerns

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perth-based Balhousie Care Group said it can no longer offer a “bright future” for residents as it plans to withdraw from operating one of its homes.

The statement on the future of its Huntly facility comes only hours before the operator was due to appear in court over concerns raised about the provision of care.

Balhousie Huntly Care Home was ordered by the Care Inspectorate to make vital improvements by mid-March amid concerns about the safety of residents.

An official notice was sent to the home on February 16 highlighting three key improvements to be met, including safe administration of medicines and ensuring people receive safe and compassionate care.

As the required standards failed to be met, the Care Inspectorate submitted an application to the court seeking cancellation of the care home’s registration.

A hearing was scheduled to take place at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

However, last night the care company decided to action a voluntary cancellation of its home registration.

A letter confirming the news was sent to residents’ families earlier today.

Residents are the priority

A spokesman for the Care Inspectorate said: “An inspection identified serious and significant concerns about the quality of care experienced by residents at Balhousie Huntly Care Home in Huntly, Aberdeenshire.

“We understand this is a difficult and distressing time for residents, their loved ones and staff at the home. However, our first priority is always the health and wellbeing of residents.

“Because of our concerns about the safety of residents we submitted an application to the sheriff court seeking cancellation of the care home’s registration.

“The care provider has now indicated their intention to voluntarily cancel their registration of this service with the Care Inspectorate. This could allow new care arrangements to be put in place for residents of the home.

“We are working closely with partners including Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership to ensure that residents experience appropriate care during this difficult time.”

Balhousie Care Group statement

A spokesman for Balhousie Care Group said: “The health and wellbeing of everyone who makes their home with us at Balhousie Care Group has always been our top priority.

“As such, we regularly assess the quality of the services we provide in our homes. Despite our best efforts and the investment of significant time and resource, for some time now we have faced substantial recruitment and retention challenges at Balhousie Huntly Care Home.

“While this is an issue that affects the whole social care sector, we have felt its impact acutely in this local area.”

He added: “Against this backdrop we have been determined to work closely with the Care Inspectorate and Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership, reviewing what support is needed to positively move the home forward.

“Specific local challenges have finally led us to believe that we can no longer build a bright future for the home.

“We have not taken the decision to cancel the registration lightly and can confirm that none of our other homes or employees are affected in any way.

“We will be doing everything we can to ensure a smooth transition period for our residents, their loved ones and our colleagues.”

Last month, the daughter of a resident, Aileen Ingram, spoke to the Press and Journal about how the home swept issues under the carpet and failed to invest in its staff amidst a string of incidents, including health complications from an alleged lack of care.

There are currently no plans to close the home and the Care Inspectorate and Aberdeenshire HASCP are working together to ensure residents’ care continues.

Balhousie history

Perth-based Balhousie Care Group was sold to an international healthcare firm in a multi-million-pound deal last year.

Balhousie was started by Tony Banks 30 years ago with the purchase of a care home in Kirriemuir.

It now has almost 1,000 residents in 26 care facilities, in six regions of Scotland.

Mr Banks had 100% ownership of the business and will retain a minority stake following the undisclosed investment by AcalisCare.