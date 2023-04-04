Cupar man to retire and sell shop after 70 years of family ownership

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Cupar man whose family have run a store in the town for more than seven decades has decided to retire and put the shop up for sale.

The shop at Westport is run by Tom Cleghorn, who took over the running of the premises from his parents Adam and Jean.

But at 74, he’s decided to call it a day.

“I think now is the right time. I want to still be able to do something with my retirement,” Tom said

“I’m not getting any younger and I can’t go on forever.”

The business, which was a sub-post office until that was closed a few years ago but I’ve just continued it as a shop.

Tom said: “We’ve always been a big place for confectionery for the schoolkids.”

He said the current cost-of-living crisis was not a factor in his decision.

“I’ve been through these kind of things before and they always work out.”

Changes in Cupar shop over 70 years

Tom said the changes in shopping patterns have been one of the biggest changes in his six decades running the shop.

“When I was first here, we opened at 8am on a Saturday and most of the trade was all done by 9am.

“Nowadays it’s not like that at all – it’s all spread out.”

He also paid tribute to Cupar’s young people.

“I’ve never had so well-behaved children coming in from the school. They are out of this world.

“Quite often I find people are criticising them, but I’ve seen them every day. For the last five or six years it’s really been a pleasure to serve them.

“That’s been so nice to see.”

He said when the day comes to hand over the keys, he’ll miss the people he’s built relationships with.

“After so many years a lot of them are friends and acquaintances.

“A lot of them are fourth and fifth generation of families now. I’ve seen them all grow up.

“It was a difficult decision – it’s quite heartbreaking.”

The shop and a first-floor flat are on the market for £165,000.

It is being marketed by Lawrie Estate Agents and is described as a “fantastic development opportunity” in the town centre.

The listing says the four-bedroom flat require “full renovation”.

‘I’ve got dahlia’s all round the world’

Tom is a keen horticulturalist – he has been a major contributor to the world of dahlia growing.

He plans to spend more time on this during his retirement. He’d also like to spend more time with his family.

He wrote a book last year – Growing for Showing – and there may be more to follow.

Tom said: “I’ve been connected with flower shows for more than 60 years. That’s why I wrote the book.

“I’ve got dahlia’s all around the world now and I feel like I’ve been quite a success with that.

“It’s been something I’ve loved doing all my days.

“It’ll be out of the shop and into the garden,” he said.