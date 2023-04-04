Cupar man to retire and sell shop after 70 years of family ownership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Cupar man to retire and sell shop after 70 years of family ownership

Tom Cleghorn took over running the Westport business from his parents.

By Gavin Harper
Tom Cleghorn, whose family has run the Westport Shop in Cupar for seven decades, says the time is right to retire. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Tom Cleghorn, whose family has run the Westport Shop in Cupar for seven decades, says the time is right to retire. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

A Cupar man whose family have run a store in the town for more than seven decades has decided to retire and put the shop up for sale.

The shop at Westport is run by Tom Cleghorn, who took over the running of the premises from his parents Adam and Jean.

But at 74, he’s decided to call it a day.

“I think now is the right time. I want to still be able to do something with my retirement,” Tom said

“I’m not getting any younger and I can’t go on forever.”

Tom Cleghorn outside Westport Shop in Cupar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The business, which was a sub-post office until that was closed a few years ago but I’ve just continued it as a shop.

Tom said: “We’ve always been a big place for confectionery for the schoolkids.”

He said the current cost-of-living crisis was not a factor in his decision.

“I’ve been through these kind of things before and they always work out.”

Changes in Cupar shop over 70 years

Tom said the changes in shopping patterns have been one of the biggest changes in his six decades running the shop.

“When I was first here, we opened at 8am on a Saturday and most of the trade was all done by 9am.

“Nowadays it’s not like that at all – it’s all spread out.”

He also paid tribute to Cupar’s young people.

“I’ve never had so well-behaved children coming in from the school. They are out of this world.

“Quite often I find people are criticising them, but I’ve seen them every day. For the last five or six years it’s really been a pleasure to serve them.

“That’s been so nice to see.”

Inside the Cupar shop, which is up for sale along with the flat upstairs. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

He said when the day comes to hand over the keys, he’ll miss the people he’s built relationships with.

“After so many years a lot of them are friends and acquaintances.

“A lot of them are fourth and fifth generation of families now. I’ve seen them all grow up.

“It was a difficult decision – it’s quite heartbreaking.”

The shop and a first-floor flat are on the market for £165,000.

It is being marketed by Lawrie Estate Agents and is described as a “fantastic development opportunity” in the town centre.

The listing says the four-bedroom flat require “full renovation”.

‘I’ve got dahlia’s all round the world’

Tom is a keen horticulturalist – he has been a major contributor to the world of dahlia growing.

He plans to spend more time on this during his retirement. He’d also like to spend more time with his family.

He wrote a book last year – Growing for Showing – and there may be more to follow.

Tom said: “I’ve been connected with flower shows for more than 60 years. That’s why I wrote the book.

“I’ve got dahlia’s all around the world now and I feel like I’ve been quite a success with that.

“It’s been something I’ve loved doing all my days.

“It’ll be out of the shop and into the garden,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

Aldi has been named the cheapest supermarket for groceries (Julien Behal/PA)
Aldi named cheapest supermarket – but groceries cost just 25p less than Lidl
A view of Padstow Beach, which is among the top 10 most expensive seaside locations, according to Halifax (Nick Potts/PA)
The most and least expensive seaside locations to buy a home
Paul Whiteman general secretary of National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) speaking to the media outside the Department of Education, London, after his meeting with Education Secretary Gillian Keegan. The Government is set to start “detailed negotiations” with unions on teachers’ pay after fresh talks at the Department for Education. Picture date: Monday March 13, 2023.
School leaders’ union overwhelmingly rejects Government’s ‘inadequate’ pay offer
London’s stocks slipped back of its recent highs as the pound reached a 10-month high against the US dollar (Dominic Lipinski/ PA)
Sterling rally helps drag London stocks into negative territory
Broadcaster Richard Bacon has sold a stake in his entertainment business Yes Yes Media to Elisabeth Murdoch’s Sister (Yui Mok/PA)
Elisabeth Murdoch’s Sister buys stake in Richard Bacon’s Yes Yes Media
The St Andrews apartment is on the market for offers over £1.95m. Image: Thorntons.
St Andrews apartment overlooking Old Course for sale for nearly £2m
Virgin Media said it has restored broadband to customers after a widespread outage on Tuesday morning (Virgin Media/PA)
Virgin Media says internet access restored after broadband outage
Workers protest outside Google London HQ over the “appalling treatment and union busting” of staff facing redundancies (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Unite Google workers strike outside London HQ over alleged ‘appalling treatment’
Wyelands Bank was part of Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance (Danny Lawson/PA)
Gupta-linked bank Wyelands escapes £8.5m fine for series of failures
Credit Suisse chief executive Ulrich Korner at the annual shareholders’ meeting in Zurich (Michael Buholzer/Keystone/AP)
Credit Suisse boss saddened by bank’s collapse fuelled by ‘unfounded rumours’

Most Read

1
Christine Galloway left customers tens of thousands of pounds out of pocket. Image: DC Thomson
St Andrews Motorhomes owner’s £350k customer rip-off laid bare in court
2
Lee Fraser (right) is to take legal action against Police Scotland over his 2021 arrest (left).
Dundee dad sues police after arrest complaint thrown out by watchdog
3
Anne and her kids at the beach. Image: Anne Lindsay
Perthshire mum, 32, pins hopes on £250k surgery abroad after being given two years…
4
Zach Robinson went off against Hamilton after a clash of heads. Image: SNS.
Dundee team news: Zach Robinson, Max Anderson and Ben Williamson updates as one loanee…
5
Dundee boxer Brandon Dodds. Image: Brandon Dodds.
Brechin event abandoned as Dundee boxer collapses after winning fight
6
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Robber’s phone and decorator banned
7
wolf at Camperdown wildlife centre.
JIM CRUMLEY: Camperdown wolves didn’t need to die and should never have been in…
3
8
‘Heads should roll’ in Dundee Olympia pool scandal, says shocked former auditor
12
9
Alison Stodart and 18-month-old granddaughter Sophie with 'Balesy' Fleur's latest creation for the Mill of Inverarity farm shop. Image: Paul Reid
Angus ‘Balesy’ springs into action for Easter at local farms
10
Kris Miller, Courier, 19/10/13. Picture today shows the exterior of Gate Church International for story about the award of a green space grant for the church.
Dundee transgender identity in schools meeting has had two venue changes due to demo…
2

More from The Courier

Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray wants to rid of 'little bit of entitlement' hampering Raith Rovers' season
Remi Matthews. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has no Remi Matthews worries
Goodwin has endured injury issues among his Dundee United squad. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee United handed defensive injury boost while Jim Goodwin reveals Peter Pawlett scan D-Day
Benny Ashley-Seal scored the winner. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers v Hamilton verdict: Key moments and player ratings as promotion playoff bid…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Emergency services called to A92 Picture shows; A92. A92 Fife . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; 04/04/2023
Man taken to hospital following incident on A92 near Cowdenbeath
Andy Kirk has signed a new deal with Brechin. Image: Brechin City FC
Brechin boss Andy Kirk hands Angus side Highland League title boost by penning new…
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Ex-MP cash grab latest
Dundee fans at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Good times at Dundee - and chance of fan rep on club…
Former Second World War pilot and Mearns farmer Bill Innes.
Bill Innes: Former Montrose air cadet and Second World War pilot dies aged 99
There will be dancing once again at this year's Anstruther Harbour Festival. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Everything you need to know about Anstruther Harbour Festival

Editor's Picks

Most Commented