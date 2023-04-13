Monifieth salon offers free haircuts to people with mental health issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Monifieth salon offers free haircuts to people with mental health issues

Owner Samantha Anderson, who suffers from bipolar disorder, is offering a mirrorless service for people who don't want to look at themselves.

By Gavin Harper
Perfect Hair Day senior stylist Tracey Bisland and owner Sam Anderson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Perfect Hair Day senior stylist Tracey Bisland and owner Sam Anderson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

A Monifieth salon is offering free haircuts to clients in a bid to improve their mental health.

Starting next month, Samantha Anderson is offering people with mental health issues a chance to drop into her Perfect Hair Day salon, on Monifieth High Street, for a free treatment.

Samantha said she is keen to give back to the local community and help people who are struggling.

“It’s about self-love and self-care,” she said.

“We’re going to be offering a mirrorless service so they don’t have to look at themselves if they don’t want to.

“I’ve been in a dark place myself. There’s nothing worse than looking at yourself in a mirror if you are struggling.

“It’s just to show that there are people going through the same thing, even if it maybe doesn’t feel like that.”

Monifieth salon asks for nominees for free treatments

She wants local charities and organisations to nominate people for the free treatments.

“The idea is that the charities will select people, put their names in a hat and we’ll have maybe two people per charity come in for treatment,” Samantha continues.

“We’ve contacted charities across Dundee and Angus, and we’re hoping they’ll get behind the idea.”

Samantha hopes the free haircuts will help the chosen recipients feel better about themselves.

Samantha hopes to give something back having battled with her own mental health issues. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

She says she’ll act as an ear for anyone who wants to speak about their issues, but stressed there will be no pressure on clients to do so.

“People don’t have to talk if they don’t want to, but if they do, we’re here to listen.

“I know what a difference it can make to people when they get their hair done. You do feel so much better about yourself.”

Drawing on personal experience

Samantha, who suffers from bipolar disorder, says she can draw on her own experiences to offer people advice.

She said being diagnosed about 10 years ago allowed her to seek the right help.

She said: “I was in a dark place for a long time before I got help.

“It was the worst experience of my life.

“I’ve had friends who went through the same thing – they didn’t get help.”

Stylist Tracey Bisland and owner Sam Anderson outside Perfect Hair Day in Monifieth, the salon that is offering free haircuts to those with mental health problems. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Stylist Tracey Bisland and owner Sam Anderson outside Perfect Hair Day in Monifieth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Samantha said mental health issues have come into the public eye more since the pandemic.

However, she feels more could be done to help people.

“There is still a stigma about it. I think because the conditions can’t be seen, people don’t always understand them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

West Ham player Declan Rice’s shirt is among many in the Premier League featuring gambling sponsorship (PA)
Premier League move to cut gambling sponsorship ‘step in the right direction’
The governor of Slovakia’s Central Bank Peter Kazimir has been convicted of bribery (Martin Baumann/TASR via AP/PA)
Head of Slovakia’s central bank convicted of bribery
(John Walton/PA)
Bank’s chief economist says UK economy still set to contract this quarter
Kris Boyle in his shop, Dundee Sole.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Dundee's 'cool wee trainers shop' is a Hilltown hidden gem
Each home in Britain was originally meant to have a smart meter by 2020 (Yui Mok/PA)
Government’s 2025 smart meter target faces ‘uphill struggle’, analysis suggests
Inglis Lyon is stepping down as managing director of Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial). Image: Malcolm McCurrach.
Boss of Dundee Airport operator Hial stepping down after 18 years
PZ Cussons makes a range of products, including the St Tropez tanning range (PZ Cussons/PA)
Revenue jump for Imperial Leather maker despite banknote chaos in Nigeria
Two men on the quayside at Montrose harbour, dwarfed by a large offshore wind service vessel.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee and Angus communities deserve fair share of renewables rewards
The new ‘tween’ collection at John Lewis (John Lewis/PA)
John Lewis looks to ‘tween’ market as it expands children’s fashion business
New data has shown an increase in households defaulting on loans (PA)
Lenders report increase in households defaulting on loans

Most Read

1
Linda Gowers leaves Dundee Sheriff Court after a previous hearing.
Death threat Kirrie mum who grabbed ‘drug dealer’ from street was ‘morally justified’ court…
2
The vehicles were stolen from John Clark Motor Group in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Three Land Rovers worth over £140,000 stolen from Dundee shop
3
Wayne Ross. Image: Facebook.
Death threat after dog struggle on Kirkcaldy High Street
4
The car on its roof. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Woman taken to hospital after car flips onto roof in Carnoustie
5
Kris Boyle in his shop, Dundee Sole.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Dundee’s ‘cool wee trainers shop’ is a Hilltown hidden gem
6
The Maryfield Tram Depot which has been earmarked as the new home for Dundee Transport Museum.
New site for Dundee Transport Museum set for approval despite objections
7
Mark Shannon
Sheriff notes Dundee’s drugs death toll as dealer sentenced
8
The triumphant Monifieth kids. Image: Monifieth Athletic / Luc Bollan
Son of Dundee United hero helps Angus kids to Netherlands trophy triumph — after…
9
James Tofalli was stopped by police near Arbroath.
Fundraiser in court for ‘driving piano’ on A92 at Arbroath as charity venture hits…
10
Snake found on Broughty Ferry Beach
Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach
4

More from The Courier

m90 crash
Drivers face delays on the M90 in Dunfermline as crash blocks road
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Fake fags and 5am 'nagging' strop
Humza Yousaf scratching his beard and looking pensive.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP spin machine has completely collapsed, leaving Humza Yousaf badly exposed
Workers have complained about the living conditions at Mains of Errol. Image: DC Thomson
Perthshire farm gives assurances over migrant workforce treatment
Pittenweem Parish Church. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson
Council probe after worker accused of urinating in Fife graveyard
Gayle Culross of Let The Fun Be Gin. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Las Vegas 'high roller' inspired Angus woman to build mobile bar
Craig Wighton said signing the new deal was a no-brainer. Image: Craig Brown.
Craig Wighton 'delighted' to sign new two-year deal at Dunfermline
Humza Yousaf broke his silence over the SNP's motorhome controversy. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Humza Yousaf breaks silence over SNP’s £100k Fife motorhome controversy
3
Arbroath players celebrate winning the 2019 title. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Arbroath celebrate 4 fantastic years in the Championship but will they make it to…
The price of swimming in Perth and Kinross is set to rise. Image: Live Active Leisure.
In full: List of Perth and Kinross leisure fees as costs rise by up…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]