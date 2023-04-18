M&Co: Final closing dates for Tayside and Fife shops

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Clothes retailer M&Co is to close all of its stores this spring, with the loss of dozens jobs across Tayside and Fife.

The company operated seven stores across Tayside and Fife – with several already closed.

M&Co appointed administrators for a second time at the end of last year having previously collapsed in 2020.

The brand has been bought by AK Retail Holdings, which owns Yours Clothing.

However, the purchase does not include physical stores, meaning they will now close.

Until recently M&Co had stores in Broughty Ferry, St Andrews, Forfar, Blairgowrie, Perth, Glenrothes and Montrose.

M&Co store closing dates

Its shops in Broughty Ferry, Forfar, Blairgowrie, Perth have all closed in the last few weeks.

There are three remaining stores open.

The branch on Montrose High Street will close for the last time at 5pm on Tuesday.

The Glenrothes M&Co branch, within Kingdom Shopping Centre, has a closing date of Thursday.

Meanwhile St Andrews will be the final M&Co outlet to close across Courier Country.

Staff will serve customers at the South Street shop for the final time on Saturday.

Bargains in store

The M&Co stock has been discounted for months, but it has been further discounted in the shops’ final days.

Men’s and women’s tops are priced as little as £5 as the company tries to clear as much stock as possible.

The shelves are already quite empty as a steady footfall of customers pay a final visit.

Reasons for closure

M&Co appointed administrators in December after a “sharp rise” in costs and an “increased pressure on cash flows and trading losses”.

Administrators Teneo were not able to find a buyer for the retail outlets.

In February, the Glenrothes branch of M&Co used its branch Facebook page to tell customers that all 170 stores will close.

The Facebook post read: “Unfortunately we haven’t received the news we would have hoped for during our administration period, and would like to share this news with you.

“As we haven’t received any funded, deliverable offers that would result in the transfer of the company’s stores or staff to a potential buyer.

“This means that all of our stores will close.”