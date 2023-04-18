Courts Arbroath man admits weapon threats during six-hour siege Lee Hackett forced the six-hour stand-off with emergency services on Monday. By Ross Gardiner April 18 2023, 2.50pm Share Arbroath man admits weapon threats during six-hour siege Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4314226/arbroath-six-hour-siege/ Copy Link Police and fire crews at the scene. Image: Wallace Ferrier. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]