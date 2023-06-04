Morton of Pitmilly: How Fife resort stays ahead of competition

The boss of a Fife business launched more than three decades ago believes investment is the key to it staying ahead of its competition.

Morton of Pitmilly at Kingsbarns, near St Andrews was set up in 1990 wuth 10 self-catering courtyard cottages, a pool and a small gym.

Its launch capitalised on a gap in the Fife market.

And the business remains ahead of its rivals thanks to constant investment and improvements, according to managing director Eilidh Smith.

She said: “There were few self-catering operations that offered a wide array of leisure facilities and activities that could be enjoyed whilst holidaying.

“We’ve worked hard to ensure we continue to develop and enhance the experience guests have when they come to stay with us at Pitmilly.”

She said the business was a success from the start.

Eilidh added: “I guess it was quite a novel experience for guests to enjoy a holiday on a diversified farm.

“Lots of guests who stayed with us in the 1990s continue to stay with us now.”

Investments help Morton of Pitmilly

There have been a number of improvements made to the site over the years.

The recent additions include a dog activity park and boules court.

“The facilities on offer have evolved lots over the years,” Eilidh said.

“We believe our commitment to continually investing and adding to our offering has been integral in our success.

“We’ve doubled the number of holiday houses, added a croquet lawn, indoor tennis court, large gym, snooker table, an expanded games area and treatment rooms.

She said that making those continual investments helps make Pitmilly stand out from its competition.

“The farm has been manicured with our guests in mind and the land creates the canvas for guests to share our space, and enjoy nature and wildlife.

“We continually invest and innovate to develop Pitmilly on all levels – accommodation upgrades, introducing additional activities, expanding our food-and-drink operation and also having team members available seven days a week to ensure our customer service is second to none.”

Eilidh attributed her many years competing in various sports as another factor in the success of the Fife operation.

She added: “One of my coaches and myself worked on the basis that ‘you are only as good as your last match’.

“I really like to apply this concept to Pitmilly – ‘we are only as good as our last guest’.

“It keeps us honest in our goal of making sure every guest has a memorable and enjoyable stay.”

Summer bookings shaping up well

The resort has a team of 10 full-time-equivalent workers. They look after the needs of up to up to 160 guests a week in high season.

Eilidh said that Covid had been a nightmare for the business as cashflow ground to a halt.

But she was pleased that trade started to pick up again. It is now back to pre-Covid levels.

She also reported that bookings for this summer are shaping up well.

Meanwhile, the business was among the winners at the Scottish Thistle Awards earlier this year.

It was crowned best self-catering accommodation experience.

Eilidh said: “It was wonderful to be able to celebrate our achievement with the team.

“It was great to know that all the effort we put into our high standards has paid off.