Woman, 33, charged after A92 Montrose to Stonehaven crash

A 33-year-old woman has been charged following a one car-crash on the Montrose to Stonehaven road.

The woman and a 37-year-old man were involved in the incident, which happened shortly before 2am on Sunday.

Police attended at the scene just north of Gourdon near the Big Bite layby.

The A92 was closed in both directions due to the crash and reopened at around 11am.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 1.35am we were called to a report of a one-car crash on the A92 between Gourdon and Johnshaven.

“Emergency services attended and a 33-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary hospital for treatment.

“The woman has subsequently been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.

“She is expected to appear before Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, and a report will go to the procurator fiscal.

“The road was closed and reopened around 11am.”