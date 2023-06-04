Woman, 33, charged after A92 Montrose to Stonehaven crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Woman, 33, charged after A92 Montrose to Stonehaven crash

The crash is believed to have occurred before 3am on Sunday.

By Ross Hempseed and Ben MacDonald
A92 Montrose to Stonehaven road.
The incident took place around 3am on Sunday morning. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A 33-year-old woman has been charged following a one car-crash on the Montrose to Stonehaven road.

The woman and a 37-year-old man were involved in the incident, which happened shortly before 2am on Sunday.

Police attended at the scene just north of Gourdon near the Big Bite layby.

The A92 was closed in both directions due to the crash and reopened at around 11am.

A92 Montrose to Stonehaven road
Police remain at the scene of the incident. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 1.35am we were called to a report of a one-car crash on the A92 between Gourdon and Johnshaven.

“Emergency services attended and a 33-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary hospital for treatment.

“The woman has subsequently been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.

“She is expected to appear before Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, and a report will go to the procurator fiscal.

“The road was closed and reopened around 11am.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Rae's on Montrose High Street
Popular Montrose restaurant Rae's announces closure
A ScotRail train
Rail services in Perthshire and Angus halted after two people hit by trains
Angus education chiefs say Newbigging primary is not at risk of mothballing. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
Angus education chief's pledge over Newbigging primary as roll forecast to drop to five
Arbroath plantsman Joe Gibb admires the Hospitalfield tree. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus plantsman Joe conquers mystery of Weeping Red Chestnut feared extinct for a century
Ken Allison fears the impact of the 'super pylons' on the local landscape. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Brechin protestor says 55-metre pylons will destroy Angus landscape
Police were called to King's Drive, Arbroath. Imagew: Google Street View.
Emergency response as man, 54, dies at Arbroath beauty spot
Burnett Taylor served two terms of Abbey Bowling Club, Arbroath.
Burnett Taylor of Arbroath: Noted sportsman and Angus bowling champion dies
Lorraine Murray with the antibiotics and medication she has been taking to combat Lyme disease and the other infections she contracted from an infected tick. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Montrose mum Lorraine still battling Lyme disease – nearly nine years after a tick…
How the new Monifieth High School will look.
Top Angus official rejects claim new £66.5m Monifieth High will leave other schools to…
The Ferry Road path has been shut off since 2020. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Monifieth right-of-way row still unresolved 16 months after demand to re-open path

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]