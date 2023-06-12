Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Fifer captures people’s memories with new documentary business

"It is an incredible way to keep a memory of somebody in their own voice," Lewis said.  

By Gavin Harper
Lewis Harrower, founder of Time Capsule Productions, editing a documentary from his home in Dunfermline.
Lewis editing a documentary from his Dunfermline home. Image: Time Capsule Productions.

A Fife man who dreamed of a career editing films and television shows is now offering families a chance to star in their own documentaries.

Dunfermline-based Lewis Harrower launched Time Capsule Productions earlier this year.

His business offers people a chance to create an audio time capsule – with many choosing to document their relatives life stories or family history.

Lewis launched his business after graduating with an MA in Radio Production at the University of Sunderland in 2019. He previously studied at Fife College.

The 30-year-old said: “I studied a media production course and there was a little bit of everything involved. I really wanted to do video editing because I was into YouTube at the time.

“I thought it would be cool to edit movies or TV shows. But when I got there, I fell in love with the radio side of things.”

He said a lack of opportunities inspired him to launch his own business.

He said: “After I left uni, I got a job in an office, but it’s not really related to my degree.

“I wanted to get back into radio but there aren’t too many opportunities in Scotland.

“This idea had been bubbling away in the back of my mind for a while, so I decided to go for it.”

A range of documentary packages

Lewis offers a range of packages, starting with a 30-minute audio documentary that is priced at £200.

“I go to people’s houses to record so it’s in an environment they feel comfortable in,” he added.

“That just helps them to relax when they’re in front of the microphone because that can be nerve-wracking. It helps get the most out of their story.”

Lewis Harrower
Lewis Harrower hopes to grow the company he launched in January. Image: Time Capsule Productions.

The Fifer is always mindful of dealing with potentially difficult or upsetting stories, and says capturing the personality of the person is also also important.

And he believes the finished product is a unique way to keep someone’s memory alive long after they have passed away.

“It is an incredible way to keep a memory of somebody in their own voice,” Lewis said.

“It’s a wonderful keepsake that can be passed down through generations.”

Success of Time Capsule Productions

He said the business – which he still combines with working part-time – has been a success so far.

As a client of Business Gateway Fife, Lewis received one to one support on from business adviser, Marissa Yassen-Fleming.

She said: “Lewis has shown great commitment to this new venture.

“He is passionate about providing a supportive and caring environment for those who are sharing their life stories with him.

Lewis Harrower, founder of Time Capsule Productions.
Lewis Harrower, founder of Time Capsule Productions. Image: Time Capsule Productions.

“He has identified a real niche in the marketplace and his enthusiasm will ensure his continued success.”

Lewis outlined his plans to grow Time Capsule Productions in the future.

“I’d love to be able to take on more people,” he said.

“I cover Fife, Edinburgh and the surrounding areas, but if it was successful I’d love to take on people, for example, in Glasgow.”

