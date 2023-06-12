Police search for missing Castle Huntly prisoner

Police are searching for a missing prisoner who escaped from HMP Castle Huntly.

Sean McGovern, 39, was reported missing at around 10pm on Sunday, June 11.

The general public are being asked not to approach him.

He is described as being white, around 5ft 8in, stocky, bald, and has a scar on his right cheek.

McGovern is believed to be wearing a dark woollen hat, a dark long-sleeve jacket or jumper, light coloured trousers and light-coloured trainers (possibly grey).

He also has links to Edinburgh.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Anyone who has seen Sean or has information that could help is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference 4025 of the Sunday, June 11, 2023.”

Members of the public can also provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

McGovern is serving a sentence for dealing heroin and firing a shotgun outside Edinburgh’s Gauntlet Bar in 2008.