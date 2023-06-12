Police search for missing Castle Huntly prisoner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Police search for missing Castle Huntly prisoner

Sean McGovern went missing on Sunday and members of the public have been asked not to approach him.

By Kieran Webster
Sean McGovern is missing from HMP Castle Huntly. Image: Police Scotland.

Police are searching for a missing prisoner who escaped from HMP Castle Huntly.

Sean McGovern, 39, was reported missing at around 10pm on Sunday, June 11.

The general public are being asked not to approach him.

He is described as being white, around 5ft 8in, stocky, bald, and has a scar on his right cheek.

McGovern is believed to be wearing a dark woollen hat, a dark long-sleeve jacket or jumper, light coloured trousers and light-coloured trainers (possibly grey).

HMP Castle Huntly.

He also has links to Edinburgh.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Anyone who has seen Sean or has information that could help is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference 4025 of the Sunday, June 11, 2023.”

Members of the public can also provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

McGovern is serving a sentence for dealing heroin and firing a shotgun outside Edinburgh’s Gauntlet Bar in 2008.

More from Dundee

Firefighters stage Dundee protest over cuts which put safety 'at risk'
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee's public art is there for all of us to enjoy
Fred Black: Former Broughty Ferry lollipop man dies aged 91
Top cop reveals why police are 'limited' in tackling Dundee car crimes
Boy, 14, hurt in Dundee hit and run involving stolen car
Jimmy Marr bids to turn former Dundee taxi office into convenience store
Tay Road Bridge roadworks: Live traffic camera
'People rely on the Tay Bridge': How are commuters preparing for a summer of…
4
High risk creep who brought sex toys to meet 'child' in Dundee jailed for…
Dundee garages picture gallery provides fuel for drive down memory lane
3

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]