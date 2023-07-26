From apprentice to UK’s best for Glenrothes engineer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From apprentice to UK’s best for Glenrothes engineer

Now Lee Carmichael’s colleagues clap and cheer when he comes into work.

By Rob McLaren
Lee Carmichael, from Glenrothes, is Openreach engineer of the year.
Lee Carmichael, from Glenrothes, is Openreach engineer of the year. Image: Openreach

A Fife engineer has spoken of his complete shock at being described as the “superhero of the north” by his colleagues as he won his company’s highest engineering award

Lee Carmichael joined Openreach in 2004 as an apprentice after graduating from Glenrothes College.

He installs full fibre broadband around Fife – but excels when it comes to problem solving and encouraging other workers.

‘Oblivious’ at Openreach awards

His out-of-the-box thinking and support for colleagues saw him nominated for Openreach’s internal awards.

A delighted Lee was happy to have the opportunity of a trip to London, without thinking he could ever win a trophy.

“It was a bit of a shock when I won,” says Lee.

“It’s been getting a lot of attention from my colleagues. They like to wind me up about it – cheering and clapping when I come into work.

Lee Carmichael, from Glenrothes, is all smiles in his personalised Openreach hoodie.
Lee Carmichael, from Glenrothes, is all smiles in his personalised Openreach hoodie. Image: Openreach

“I thought it was amazing to be nominated – go to London, stay the night, see the BT Tower, and go to the event.

“I was nominated for exceptional engineer and was chuffed when I won that.

“Then they came to the engineer of the year award. They gave an introduction about the winner, talking about this person working in the north – I was quite oblivious.

“Then they said they were sitting in the front row, so I started looking across for the winner. And then they said my name.”

Cash prize and new number plate

The 40-year-old, who has been with the company for 18 years, was given an Openreach van with special OR23 ENG licence plate and £500 reward.

The former Auchmuty High School and Pitteuchar West Primary School pupil said he still enjoys his work.

Lee with his trophy and new licence plate.
Lee with his trophy and new licence plate. Image: Openreach

He said: “The good thing about this job is that, no matter how long you’ve been in the business, there’s always something new that you find out.

“I like when there’s a complex job that I’ve started and being able to see the faults cleared. There’s satisfaction to that.”

Lee’s manager Kenneth Laing praised him for his “passion and determination”.

