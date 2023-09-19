Energy firm plans new Tayside HQ after multi-million-pound investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy firm plans new Tayside HQ after multi-million-pound investment

Bosses say the investment will also allow the business to take on more staff.

By Gavin Harper
Realise Energy Services manages and maintains wind turbines. Image: Realise Energy Services.
Realise Energy Services manages and maintains wind turbines. Image: Realise Energy Services.

A Perth-based firm that was set up over a cup of coffee seven years ago has secured multi-million-pound investment.

Realise Energy Services, based at Inveralmond Industrial Estate, maintains wind farms all across the UK.

It was started in 2016 by Sheridan Jenkins and Mark Jennison. At the time, the duo were working for rival wind turbine companies.

Mark was involved in planning and design for projects, while Sheridan was working for another firm on installation.

Mr Jennison said: “We had a working relationship and just one day we said we should come together.

“It felt quite natural. The penny dropped that if we teamed up we could do something pretty interesting.

“That happened over a cup of coffee.”

It started managing seven turbines but has grown to service more than 200 across the UK.

The growth of the business was helped by the acquisition of the Northern Ireland operation and maintenance arm of Optinergy Ltd for an undisclosed sum in 2021.

Multi-million-pound investment

Now, it has agreed a seven-figure deal with London-based private equity firm Rockpool Investments.

It will now allow the firm to look for a new headquarters as it has outgrown its current premises and add staff.

Mr Jennison added: “We started the business with just the two of us and two technicians and we had seven wind turbines, all in Scotland.

Realise Energy Services manages and maintains turbines all across the UK. Image: Realise Energy Services.

“It was a small start-up that we’ve grown to where we are today, with a fleet across the whole of the UK.

“There’s a good solid foundation, but we realised if we’re going to grow and compete with the big boys, we had to have investment into the company.”

Perth turbine firm exploring acquisitions

Meanwhile, Mr Jenkins, Realise Energy Services chief executive, said the firm was also exploring further acquisitions.

He said: “The investment from Rockpool marks another stage in our ambitious growth plans.

“We look forward to partnering with more turbine owners, and are now actively seeking further acquisition opportunities, aided by this investment.

Realise Energy Services chief executive Sheridan Jenkins. Image: Realise Energy Services.

“We continue to increase our multi-brand fleet on a regular basis with clients who see our local presence, solid technical and operational capability, strong supply chain and direct links with wind turbine manufacturers as the ideal solution for their wind turbine service and maintenance requirements.”

He said the investment will allow the business to make investments into stock and parts that it can stock from its headquarters.

Plans for new Realise Energy Services HQ

Mr Jennison, the firm’s chief commercial officer, said it is currently looking at new premises within Tayside.

“We’re going to be investing in a bigger premises.

“That will give us a bigger store. It means we’ll be able to do more refurbishment work ourselves – our workshop currently is pretty small.

“We’ll also be able to stock bigger parts.”

The Realise Energy Services premises at Inveralmond Industrial Estate. Image: Google Maps.

Mr Jennison said the hunt for a new home was under way, and said the firm was committed to retaining its headquarters within Tayside.

He did not rule out a move away from Perth, though, if the right premises cannot be found.

He added: “It’s hard to get a combined office and workshop so we’re still looking.

“We want to retain the HQ in Tayside – access to the main road infrastructure is important to us.

“We’re having a meeting later this week but we’re hoping to move before the end of the year.”

He said the investment will also allow the firm to add to its workforce. Exact numbers are still being finalised.

Staff can remotely monitor turbines across the UK from the Perth control room. Image: Realise Energy Services.

Mr Jennison added: “There will be four or five staff being recruited in the office staff.

“We’ve got a meeting this week just to agree those numbers.

“We’re also looking to add technicians. There’s almost a permanent advert because the more technicians we have, the more work we can get.”

