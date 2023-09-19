Dundee boss Tony Docherty says penalty pain will fire up ‘determined’ Ryan Howley

Dundee boss Tony Docherty has backed Ryan Howley to respond to Saturday’s disappointment at Celtic Park.

The on-loan Coventry City youngster made his first start for the Dark Blues amid the daunting challenge of facing Celtic at Parkhead.

Despite playing just the 10th senior match of his career, Howley impressed in the middle of the park.

However, his copybook was blotted when referee Grant Irvine pointed to the spot following Howley’s challenge on David Turnbull, after a VAR intervention.

The decision itself was a controversial one and one Docherty disputes.

‘Spur him on’

The Dundee boss, though, insists the mentality of the Wales U/21 international will only use that disappointment to “spur him on”.

“After the game he was disappointed at the penalty decision but I thought he had a good game,” Docherty said.

“David Turnbull was cute and used his experience there and it’s something Ryan will learn from. That’s why he’s here, he’s here to learn about playing in big games.

“But the players were quick to make sure the blame didn’t lie on him, there’s nobody at the club placing culpability at his feet.

“I refute that was definitely a penalty kick anyway.

“But that feeling will fire him up.

“He’s that type of lad – a really focused and determined young man.

“I’ve been really impressed with him and, if anything, that decision will spur him on.

“He’s a top young player and he’s here to gain big-game experience. He carried out the gameplan exactly.

“He’s an exciting prospect. We have a few of them – I thought Owen Beck stuck to his task well and so did Malachi Boateng.”

Injury

Howley, however, picked up an injury in the first half at Celtic Park in clearing a dangerous situation for his team.

Zach Robinson and Fin Robertson, too, picked up knocks.

On Howley, Docherty added: “He damaged an ankle ligament and the type of boy he is, he played on when he maybe shouldn’t have.”