New social event to open doors for young professionals in Tayside

The initiative aims to make networking less intimidating for young people.

By Terri Simpson
Three of the young professionals involved.
Sam Walker, Heather Whyte and Glen Kelly, co-founders of Tayside Young Professionals Network. Image: Terri Simpson/DC Thomson

A new networking group has been set up to help young professionals in Tayside kickstart their careers.

Tayside Young Professionals Network aims to help people make contacts, friends and discover opportunities to further their careers.

The group, aimed at 18 to 35-year olds, has been set up by Glen Kelly, Sam Walker, Heather Whyte and Rory Strathie.

They plan to hold meetings every few months and will consist of both formal and informal events.

Different approach to networking

In their own professional careers, the founders noticed most networking events were exclusive to a specific career path.

Their goal is to make more people feel included and not intimidated by networking.

Glen, who works for the Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce, said: “We want to help people build their network, speaking to people and share opportunities.

“This is social first and business second. You’re there to make friends, connections and learn something.”

Glen, Heather and Sam, three of the young professionals involved in the Tayside Young Professionals project
Glen, Heather and Sam, three of the young professionals involved in the Tayside Young Professionals project. Image: Terri Simpson/DC Thomson

Sam, who works for EQ Accountants, added: “We want to get a wide range of people involved, not just accountancy or law firms, but whatever you consider to be a professional. It’s very open.

“We also want more people to become part of the organising team as well.”

Tailored to young professionals

The first meeting will be held on March 14 at Dundee Contemporary Arts.

The group will take ideas from attendees, and tailor the content so everyone feels it’s worthwhile.

The plan is for every second event to have a more formal layout, with a sponsor and speakers, but other events are planned to be very social.

Heather, who also works for the Chamber of Commerce, said: “We can see there’s a real appetite for this.

“The first release of tickets sold out so we moved to a bigger venue. We didn’t anticipate how many people would want to get involved.”

She added: “The main idea is to make it fun. We are young people after all so our networking events should reflect that.

“So whether you’re just out of university, have been in business for a while or just looking for something social then you’re welcome to come along.”

The group has set up social media pages to share updates, speakers and new events.

Tickets for the event are available here.

Conversation