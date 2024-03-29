Scott Brothers: Butchers acquire new Broughty Ferry site to help secure business for fourth generation

Scott Brothers will move the location of its butchers in Broughty Ferry after acquiring an “iconic” site.

Currently trading from Brook Street, co-owner Scott Jarron revealed plans to move into the former Clydesdale Bank.

The company purchased the property, on the corner of Brook Street and Gray Street, last November. The bank, which more recently traded as Virgin Money, shut in January 2022.

Scott Brothers has now submitted planning permission to transform the ground floor of the building, at an approximate cost of £200,000.

Why is Scott Brothers moving in Broughty Ferry?

Scott, who runs the business with his brother George, said the acquisition will help “secure” the business, which has 70 employees.

He explains: “We have the best landlords where we are in Broughty Ferry – they are really pro small independent businesses.

“But the opportunity to buy our own premises in Broughty Ferry was one that we couldn’t miss.

“When the bank closed in January 2022 we started asking questions – it’s a pretty iconic building.

“My brother and I are always thinking about how we can make this business more secure for our employees and being our own landlords is definitely a step in the right direction. It means we are more in control of our destiny.

“My son and my nephew are working in the business, the fourth generation, so it’s also about helping secure the business for them.”

Scott Brothers, also has shops at Nethergate and Strathmartine Road in Dundee as well as a St Andrews branch.

The company first opened a Broughty Ferry location in the late 1980s, at the Brook Street unit now occupied by Rosie Fraser. It moved to its current location, a former Victoria Wine, in 2011.

Plans for former Clydesdale Bank building

Scott said he is respectful towards the heritage of the building and will keep the existing entrance on Gray Street.

There will be more room for customers in the shop, which will open later this year if planning permission is approved.

He said: “More work will be done up front – it’s more theatre for people,” he said.

“We are not trying to change anything about that building at all. We are very conscious that it is a very distinct building on the corner of the two busiest streets.

“In terms of opening – if I’m being optimistic it could be July. If I’m pessimistic it could be January and if I’m realistic it could be around September.

“We are delighted to get ourselves in this position. This is a major investment for us but it’s an investment for the future.”

Scott Brothers started in 1935 when George Jarron, the grandfather of the current owners, decided to change from farming and set up his first butcher’s shop in Dundee.

As well as the ground floor unit, the company has also acquired the offices above, which it plans to let.