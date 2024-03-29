Scott Brothers: Butchers acquire new Broughty Ferry site to help secure business for fourth generation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Brothers: Butchers acquire new Broughty Ferry site to help secure business for fourth generation

The family firm has operated from Brook Street since 2011 but has now purchased an “iconic” Ferry building.

By Rob McLaren
Scott Brothers butchers in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Google Maps
Scott Brothers butchers in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Google Maps

Scott Brothers will move the location of its butchers in Broughty Ferry after acquiring an “iconic” site.

Currently trading from Brook Street, co-owner Scott Jarron revealed plans to move into the former Clydesdale Bank.

The company purchased the property, on the corner of Brook Street and Gray Street, last November.  The bank, which more recently traded as Virgin Money, shut in January 2022.

Scott Brothers has now submitted planning permission to transform the ground floor of the building, at an approximate cost of £200,000.

Why is Scott Brothers moving in Broughty Ferry?

Scott, who runs the business with his brother George, said the acquisition will help “secure” the business, which has 70 employees.

He explains: “We have the best landlords where we are in Broughty Ferry – they are really pro small independent businesses.

“But the opportunity to buy our own premises in Broughty Ferry was one that we couldn’t miss.

“When the bank closed in January 2022 we started asking questions – it’s a pretty iconic building.

Scott Brothers Butchers co-owners Scott and George Jarron.

“My brother and I are always thinking about how we can make this business more secure for our employees and being our own landlords is definitely a step in the right direction. It means we are more in control of our destiny.

“My son and my nephew are working in the business, the fourth generation, so it’s also about helping secure the business for them.”

Scott Brothers, also has shops at Nethergate and Strathmartine Road in Dundee as well as a St Andrews branch.

The company first opened a Broughty Ferry location in the late 1980s, at the Brook Street unit now occupied by Rosie Fraser. It moved to its current location, a former Victoria Wine, in 2011.

Plans for former Clydesdale Bank building

Scott said he is respectful towards the heritage of the building and will keep the existing entrance on Gray Street.

There will be more room for customers in the shop, which will open later this year if planning permission is approved.

He said: “More work will be done up front – it’s more theatre for people,” he said.

The Virgin Money in Gray Street, Broughty Ferry before it closed. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“We are not trying to change anything about that building at all. We are very conscious that it is a very distinct building on the corner of the two busiest streets.

“In terms of opening – if I’m being optimistic it could be July. If I’m pessimistic it could be January and if I’m realistic it could be around September.

“We are delighted to get ourselves in this position. This is a major investment for us but it’s an investment for the future.”

Scott Brothers started in 1935 when George Jarron, the grandfather of the current owners, decided to change from farming and set up his first butcher’s shop in Dundee.

As well as the ground floor unit, the company has also acquired the offices above, which it plans to let.

