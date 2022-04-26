Glue trap ban needed in Tayside and Fife as garden birds suffer horrible deaths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Glue trap ban needed in Tayside and Fife as garden birds suffer horrible deaths

By Peter John Meiklem
April 26 2022, 6.00am Updated: April 26 2022, 9.59am
A magpie and a sparrow caught on a 'glue trap'.

Garden birds and other animals continue to face agonising deaths in thoughtlessly placed household ‘glue traps’.

The SSPCA has repeated its call for a ban on the devices, which can be bought online for as little a £1 each.

Staff at the animal charity have shared an image of a magpie and a sparrow dead on a ‘sticky board.’

One of their staff was forced to humanely dispatch both the birds after the glue ripped out their feathers and broke the magpie’s wing.

What is a ‘glue trap’ and why are they used?

Glue traps consist of a sheet of plastic, cardboard or wood coated with non-drying adhesive designed to trap rodents such as mice and rats as they cross the board.

They are also known as ‘glue boards’ or ‘sticky boards’.

Mike Flynn is the chief superintendent of the SSPCA.

He said the traps were “indiscriminate”, “inhumane” and often hidden.

“As things stand at the moment, they are legal. You can buy them online.

Mike Flynn.

“People put them down in their kitchens, attics and forget about them. A little mouse gets caught in it and either starves to death or has to chew its legs off.

“There’s no place in modern pest control for using these things.

“It’s totally lazy, people don’t use them properly and it is such an inhumane death.”

Can ‘glue traps’ snare other animals?

He said the image of the two dead garden birds was a reminder of how dangerous the traps could be to all kinds of wildlife.

“You need pretty strong glue to hold a magpie. They’re pretty powerful birds.

“We’ve had cats caught on them. You have to shave the cat to get it off the glue board. People don’t realise how cruel these things are.”

SSPCA workers attended the trapped magpie and sparrow in Wishaw.

But Mike said the traps were an issue right across Scotland, including in Dundee, Perth and Kinross, Fife and Angus.

“These things are widely available on the internet. It could be your street or my street.”

When will the Scottish Government ban them?

The Scottish Government has committed to banning the devices during this parliamentary session.

Environment minister Mairi McAllan said: “Our intention is to ban the sale as well as the use of glue traps.

“However, there are implications arising from the Internal Market Act, which can undermine decisions made by this Parliament. That includes in devolved climate and environmental policy.

“We intend to work through these issues.”

