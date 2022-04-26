North east Fife children miss out on Easter holiday swimming due to ‘unfair’ opening hours

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North east Fife children missed out on swimming during the Easter holidays as cuts to pool opening hours continue.

Long queues built up outside sports centres in Cupar and St Andrews as youngsters tried to gain entry in the short time available.

And some were not admitted as pools were too busy.

North east Fife pools are open for just three-and-a-half to five hours per weekday.

However, children in central and west Fife enjoyed full access from 10am to 5pm.

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, which operates several swimming pools in the region, offered sessions for £1 under it’s holiday Quid A Kid scheme.

And councillors in North East Fife say children there are being treated unfairly.

Now they have accused the trust of intransigence over opening hours, despite clear demand.

Liberal Democrats Jane Ann Liston and Margaret Kennedy have added their voices to calls for action over the situation at Cupar Sports Centre and East Sands Leisure Centre in St Andrews.

‘Why should north east Fife youngsters be restricted?’

Opening hours in the two towns were cut in October 2020, when sports centres across Fife reopened after lockdown.

Cupar councillor Ms Kennedy said: “I am hugely disappointed that even in the holidays there is such minimal access to the pools.

“Such restricted hours do not fit conveniently into the lives of young families or even teenagers.”

Ms Kennedy said she had been assured the trust would review the usage of the pools.

But she added: “Surely that will achieve nothing apart from confirming the present numbers.

“It will not identify unmet demand, those who want to swim but who cannot manage during the current restricted hours.”

And Ms Liston is equally unhappy.

She said: “It is particularly galling that in the other swimming pools run by the trust over in west and central Fife, the pools are open from 10.00 to 17.00, meaning under 17s had seven hours five days a week to enjoy the Quid A Kid offer.

“Why should north east Fife youngsters be restricted to just three-and-a-half to five hours a day?

“I note that two mornings a week the East Sands Leisure Centre pool is only available for a single hour, which means that no sooner is one in the water than it is time to come out again.”

‘Difficult decision’ over Fife swimming pools opening hours

Dozens of people staged a protest at Cupar Sports Centre in February.

Many said they were getting a raw deal as north east Fife centres are only open for 65 hours a week, compared to 90 hours elsewhere.

And North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie warned reducing opening hours was “the road to ruin”.

However, the trust said it had had to make difficult decisions across Fife.

It said it was trying to keep a range of provision despite financial challenges and the impact of the pandemic.

Chief executive Emma Walker said: “The operating hours at Cupar Sports Centre and East Sands Leisure Centre, which have been in effect since October 2020, reflect available staffing levels as well as usual customer demand.”

Ms Walker said the trust worked with others, including sports councils and St Andrews University to ensure services.

The trust declined to comment on the latest complaints.